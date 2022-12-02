State Capitol protests to be restricted

Under a new proposal, protests at the Florida Capitol Complex in Tallahassee could be restricted in an effort to shield children from controversial images. 

TALLAHASSEE - Citing a potential infringement of free-speech rights and other constitutional liberties, dozens of people gathered to challenge a rule proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration that would restrict the way protests can be conducted in Florida’s Capitol Complex.

The state Department of Management Service's proposal, in part, seeks to prohibit actions or displays that are “harmful” to children from taking place in the Capitol.


