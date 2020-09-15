Neighbors near U.S. 17 don’t want truck-to-rail shipping operations to start, but they learned this week that Charlotte County already approved rezoning 12 years ago.
In a first go-round for a new rezoning request, the Planning and Zoning Advisory Board on Monday deadlocked on the project. They voted 2-2 on whether to recommend rezoning a strip of undeveloped residential to make way for a new road. That means commissioners will have no recommendation decision from the citizen board when commissioners hear the case Oct. 13. The vote was Paul Bigness and Steve Vieira voting no and Michael Graveson and DonMcCormick voting yes.
McCormick noted that the project has less buildout than it did 12 years ago. Bigness noted that they were not really voting on the railroad aspect of the project.
Neighbors need not focus on whether they can halt the truck-to-rail project, project planner Jason Green told the zoning board. The zoning is already in place for that side of the project since 2008. The current request is mostly to rezone a vacant residential strip to planned development so the developer can extend a road. The developer wants to extend Rosemary Drive as an entrance for trucks.
In 2008, a different board of commissioners approved a zone change on 20 acres along the Seminole and Gulf Railroad at U.S. 17 and I-75. At that time, a plan showed the railside intermodal shipping facility along with a gas station and other commercial operations. Many local leaders cheered the project as an economic engine for the region.
Two years later after the recession hit, commissioners declined to assist in $3 million of funding. That got them sued by the developer at the time, whose firm, Weiler Engineering, is still involved in the project. That lawsuit was resolved in 2015 for $35,000.
With the recent resurrection of the project, state and federal environmental regulators found a bald eagle’s nest right in the middle of the project. So a large circle or radius around that nest is now out of bounds for the project. Gone also are plans for a gas station, Green said.
At the heart of the plan, however, is a dramatic increase in use for a railroad neighbors described as sleepy with just a few trains a week.
“I came down here to enjoy the harmonious Florida atmosphere,” said resident Richard Langston. “Don’t destroy it.”
After the hearing, neighbor John Englert told the Sun that neighbors are not done fighting the project. They question why the project is back after 12 years.
“We just smell something isn’t quite right with this whole thing,” he said.
On a Facebook page organized recently against the project, neighbors wondered how residential development had continued these past 12 years without people realizing permissions were in place for a truck/rail yard.
One neighbor, Joe Lowe, said at the hearing that he used to run a similar type facility in California. He questioned how realistic this local plan is. The tracks in this location are at level one or the bottom of the line in terms of condition, he said, referring to federal ranking of railroad status. That’s why the trains move so slowly in the area, he said.
“This is a pipe dream,” he said. “That is not going to happen.”
A marketing representative from the railroad attempted to contradict Lowe, saying the railroad has big plans for the location.
“This is a very, very active railroad,” said Brad Hurst, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the regional railroad.
He said he had no knowledge, however, of the condition of the tracks.
The railroad owns track from Arcadia to Collier County as well as in Sarasota and Bradenton, according to its website. Its first line was this one from Arcadia to Punta Gorda built in 1886.
