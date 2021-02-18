ENGLEWOOD — Englewood’s first Starbucks will take a step closer to becoming a reality Tuesday.
Charlotte County commissioners will be asked to approve a final detailed site plan for the new stand-alone Starbucks at the west end of the Walmart parking lot fronting on South McCall Road in Englewood.
A month ago, a Starbucks spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Sun the company was planning to open a shop with a drive-thru and covered patio in Englewood. Starbucks expects it to open in the fall of this year and employ 25-30 people.
The plan, filed with the county by Kimley Horn and Associates, shows a 2,500-square-foot building with a drive-thru taking up just under an acre of property.
Locally, Englewood appears to be the last community to see its own Starbucks. Venice has two — one at 1500 U.S. 41 Bypass and Center Road (across from Perkins) and a second in the Target at 4271 S Tamiami Trail. North Port’s Starbucks is in the Cocoplum Village Shops, 17739 Tamiami Trail.
Port Charlotte has three Starbucks locations — one at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall, another in Target at 1400 Tamiami Trail, and a standalone location in the Peachland Promenades 925 Kings Highway.
Not that Englewood has been caffeine-deprived.
On West Dearborn Street, Culture Coffee and Joe Maxx Coffee Company serve a myriad of hot and cold coffee drinks and other treats. Then there’s always the two Dunkin’ Donuts, one at 151 S. Indiana Ave., or the second at 2495 S. McCall Road.
For more information about Starbucks, visit www.starbucks.com.
Tuesday’s Charlotte County Commission’s will start at an earlier-than-usual time, 8:30 a.m., in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
