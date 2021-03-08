Three national building companies presented four new developments Monday between El Jobean Road and U.S. 41.
The Planning and Zoning Advisory Board unanimously recommended the projects without debate. The projects must go before county commissioners for approval.
These are refinements of both the large project called West Port and the nearby, smaller project of 126 acres called Biscayne Landing, both of which are already under construction.
Lennar Homes, LLC, which owns Biscayne Landing, redesigned its already approved layout to make the community gated. This required changing the name of the development to Biscayne Landing II. They added three lots bringing the total to 217.
Adding a gated entry required rearranging all the entrances and exits, and moving the entrance from S.R. 776 to Biscayne Drive, consulting engineer Linda Stewart told the board.
Not far east from Biscayne Landing II will be East Landings, by Kolter Land Solutions. Kolter has proposed building 82 single-family homes along El Jobean Road on 19 acres. This is the area that Kolter said several months ago, would be filled with affordable town homes, at 1,200 square feet and costing $150,000 to $160,000. The land had originally been planned for commercial development as part of West Port, but the commercial real estate market was not going to support that, Kolter said, so it is now planned for more residential.
Kolter also planned several months ago to introduce apartments near U.S. 41 in West Port, but that project was not presented Monday. After the small town homes and apartments, the smallest single-family homes in West Port would be selling for $250,000 to $260,000, Kolter stated in November.
Kolter hopes to start construction on the homes along El Jobean Road soon as full approval is granted, Stewart said.
Kolter also is proposing 82 single-family homes to be called Palms on 19 acres in the middle of West Port, which is a 450 acres of land between U.S. 41 and S.R. 776, largely undeveloped since the 1920s.
Forestar Group Inc. changed its plan for several dozen homes on 115 acres near U.S. 41. Within West Port but not being built by Kolter, this neighborhood will be called The Cove. The project will go from 48 to 42 homes to allow for amenities near U.S. 41. Forestar will add more homes to the next phases of The Cove. Forestar wants all of its available models to be displayed, Stewart said.
West Port is a project that began as a public-private partnership, with the county buying up the land more than 16 years ago, and marketing it for commercial and residential development. The county agreed to give the developer back its purchase price over time as it installed improvements including water, sewer, sidewalks, roads, lighting and landscaping.
