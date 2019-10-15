PUNTA GORDA — Two bronze plaques are now part of the Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida in Punta Gorda.
An unveiling ceremony was Tuesday at Veterans Park.
One of the plaques was provided by the Ponce de Leon Council 8074 of Knights of Columbus of Sacred Heart Parish. The second, with the same writing, was purchased by retired Brigadier Gen. Anthony “Bud” Bell of the United States Air Force.
“Somebody sent a picture to a resident in Punta Gorda Isles,” said retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Dick Carr, Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida president. “She came to me and said, ‘look at this’.
“I said, ‘Wow. That really tells the story.’”
Around the same time, Steve Kowalski of Council 8074, said he too found a similar plaque online and went to Carr.
“(Carr) said, ‘it’s funny because somebody else found something similar online,” said Kowalski, who served in Vietnam.
The plaques read: They served, they fought, they died ... and received neither their country’s glory nor their country’s compassion. May this small plot of ground serve as a special tribute to them. Vietnam 1959 — 1975.
“It’s kind of controversial,” Kowalski said. “After the Vietnam War, so many soldiers when they returned were discriminated against because it was a very controversial war. Guys came home from the war and weren’t hired and had problems and had some mental problems. This is a tribute to them and a thank you to them from us as the Knights of Columbus.”
Each plaque was positioned on either side of the memorial wall, specifically to help tell the story of Vietnam veterans.
“We faced the plaques so they are the first thing you see approaching the wall,” Carr said. “It gives you the feeling of what really happened to the Vietnam veterans.”
The Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida is at 200 Harbor Walk Drive in Punta Gorda.
