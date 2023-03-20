Caleb Ziegelbauer throws out the first pitch at the Boston Red Sox versus Pittsburgh Pirates game at JetBlue Park stadium in Fort Myers. He is still recovering from a condition believed caused by a brain-eating amoeba.
FORT MYERS — Fans chanted Caleb Ziegelbauer's name seconds before the 13-year-old Port Charlotte resident threw out the first pitch Monday at the Boston Red Sox versus Pittsburgh Pirates game at JetBlue Park stadium.
The teen and his family traveled to Fort Myers after Caleb was named the most valuable patient of the month and invited to the game by Golisano Children's Hospital Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.
Caleb was hospitalized for months, and in a coma for some of that time, after contracting a near-fatal illness believed to be from swimming in brackish water at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex in July.
"Caleb Ziegelbauer had a significant illness and battle with a brain-eating amoeba," hospital spokesperson Kathy Becker wrote in a statement.
After he threw out the first pitch, Caleb and his family were invited to the Dinner on the Diamond after the game.
Surrounded by his family, Caleb was also asked to kick off the game by yelling "Play ball."
Red Sox mascot Wally the Green Monster danced around and gave Caleb a high five as he received a baseball from the Red Sox.
Caleb nodded his head and smiled when asked if it was exciting.
"Caleb is doing fantastic today, he played baseball and loved it," said his mother, Jesse Ziegelbauer .
Jesse Ziegelbauer said Caleb is like any other teen who struggles with calculus. He was homeschooled for two years during COVID-19.
"I taught all of my children sign language," she said. "Caleb has been using it during his illness. It's sometimes easier for him to sign than talk, but he can talk."
Jesse Ziegelbauer said the journey has been long and challenging. However, since she's a nurse, she knew to log everything Caleb touched after he became sick.
"We ruled put anything that may have caused him to get so sick," she said.
Based on history, presentation and clinical findings, Caleb's doctors treated him as if he had ingested a brain-eating amoeba called Naegleria fowleri. It is a single-celled organism that lives in soil and warm fresh water, lakes, rivers and hot springs. The amoeba travels to the brain through the nose and causes an infection.
Jesse Ziegelbauer said the Centers for Disease Control won't recognize Caleb's condition after two of his samples sent to the CDC lab were inconclusive. Because Caleb wasn't confirmed as having Naegleria fowleri, the CDC doesn't count him as a survivor.
Caleb suffered significant brain damage. His family believes the damage was evident in his nasal cavity first.
Jesse Ziegelbauer said she won't stop fighting. She wants people to know about this debilitating disease and how it's treated.
"I've been trying to get in touch with them (the CDC) but I can't get them to call me back," she said. "I'm also working with a doctor in Orlando who has a serum (to help with the disease)."
Jesse Ziegelbauer said the nurses, doctors and rest of the staff at Golisano Children's Hospital in Fort Myers are amazing.
"They took such great care of Caleb," she said.
Caleb had seven MRIs during the 54 days he spent in the pediatric ICU.
Katy Martinez, of the Lee Health Foundation, said about 100 staff from the Golisano Children’s Hospital and Pediatric Intensive Care Unit were at the game to cheer on Caleb.
As he was wheeled out of the baseball diamond, one of his nurses yelled to Caleb. His family stopped, Jesse Ziegelbauer thanked her and Caleb smiled at her. Then he stood up from the wheelchair to give hugs to family, friends and his fans.
The family was invited to stay for the Dinner on the Diamond event after the game featuring a meet and greet with Red Sox players, autograph signings, celebrity appearances and entertainment. Proceeds from the event benefit Golisano Children’s Hospital's neurosurgical program.
