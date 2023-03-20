Check presentation

The Golisano Children's Hospital invited Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, and his family to be a part of the check presentation Monday from the Boston Red Sox to the children's hospital in Fort Myers. 

 ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
First pitch

Caleb Ziegelbauer throws out the first pitch at the Boston Red Sox versus Pittsburgh Pirates game at JetBlue Park stadium in Fort Myers. He is still recovering from a condition believed caused by a brain-eating amoeba.

FORT MYERS — Fans chanted Caleb Ziegelbauer's name seconds before the 13-year-old Port Charlotte resident threw out the first pitch Monday at the Boston Red Sox versus Pittsburgh Pirates game at JetBlue Park stadium.

The teen and his family traveled to Fort Myers after Caleb was named the most valuable patient of the month and invited to the game by Golisano Children's Hospital Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. 


Play ball

Caleb Ziegelbauer yells "play ball' to kick off the spring training baseball game in Fort Myers. 
Golisano Children's Hospital

After leaving the field, a nurse from Golisano Children's Hospital, cheered for Caleb Ziegelbauer and his family.
Caleb hugs

Caleb Ziegelbauer gives a hug to a loved one as his mother takes his picture Monday at the Boston Red Sox game in Fort Myers.

