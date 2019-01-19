On Monday, the Annual Punta Gorda Quickdraw was held in Punta Gorda. During the paint-out, Plein Air artists had just 3½ hours to set up their easels in the streets surrounding the Visual Arts Center and find the perfect setting to paint or draw picturesque Punta Gorda in a fun and friendly Plein Air paint-out.
A Collector’s Preview and meet and greet with participating artists was held in the Main Gallery of the Visual Arts Center following the paint out. The 2019 Annual Punta Gorda Quickdraw is presented by the Visual Arts Center and the Peace River Painters Plein Air group. For more information on the group, visit www.peaceriverpainters.com.
