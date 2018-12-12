Gas prices are still cheaper than this time last year, but the gradual decline Floridians have enjoyed for the past seven weeks is coming to a close.
“The plunge at the pump could soon come to an end,” said AAA’s spokesperson Mark Jenkins. “Pump prices are close to catching up with the recent crude price plunge.”
Oil prices are beginning to increase after the Organization for Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced that beginning in January 2019, members and nonmembers, including Russia, will reduce combined crude oil production by 1.2 million barrels a day.
The cut will take place for six months and use October 2018 as a baseline due to having less crude output than November.
“Crude prices will likely increase in 2019 ahead of the higher demand driving season next summer,” Jenkins said. “Increased crude prices will likely lead to higher gas prices, given that approximately 50 percent of the cost motorists pay at the pump is based on the cost of crude used to make gasoline.”
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, WTI crude oil increased by $1.12, or at $52.61 a barrel.
“Regardless, drivers should continue to enjoy low gas prices through the end of the year, unless oil prices suddenly spike,” Jenkins said.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration also reported that crude inventories decreased by 7.3 million barrels after 10 weeks of consecutive growth. Total domestic crude inventories now sit at 443.2 million barrels, which is around 5 million barrels less than this time last year, Jenkins said.
This decline in inventory added to the increase in crude prices this week. If this continues, prices could climb further, Jenkins said.
