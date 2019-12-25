Stephen Herbert Flint, 62, 10300 block of Kidron Ave., Englewood. Charges: larceny-theft $300 or more, less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000
Richard Andrew Francis, 76, 26400 block of Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: battery officer/firefighter/EMT. Bond: $35,000
Iron Gray, 33, 5100 block of Hablow Lane, North Port. Charges: property damage, criminal mischief $1,000 or more (bond: $1,500); battery (domestic). Bond: $1,500
Kirra Beverly Olsen, 19, 5100 block of Greenwood Ave., North Port. Charges: battery (domestic). Bond: none
Troy Aaron Wheeler, 30, 700 block of Dolphin Road. Charges: hit and run, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $120
Clint Dean Wilson, 38, 800 block of Lucille St., Nokomis. Charges: four counts of stolen property/trafficking stolen property/falsifying information to pawn shop. Bond: $6,000 (total)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.