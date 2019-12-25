Stephen Herbert Flint, 62, 10300 block of Kidron Ave., Englewood. Charges: larceny-theft $300 or more, less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000

Richard Andrew Francis, 76, 26400 block of Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: battery officer/firefighter/EMT. Bond: $35,000

Iron Gray, 33, 5100 block of Hablow Lane, North Port. Charges: property damage, criminal mischief $1,000 or more (bond: $1,500); battery (domestic). Bond: $1,500

Kirra Beverly Olsen, 19, 5100 block of Greenwood Ave., North Port. Charges: battery (domestic). Bond: none

Troy Aaron Wheeler, 30, 700 block of Dolphin Road. Charges: hit and run, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $120

Clint Dean Wilson, 38, 800 block of Lucille St., Nokomis. Charges: four counts of stolen property/trafficking stolen property/falsifying information to pawn shop. Bond: $6,000 (total)

