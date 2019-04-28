The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Christopher Edward Sienko, 47, of Sarasota, Fla. Charges: refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended and DUI. Bond: $7,000.

• Marquavous Dashon White, 26, 1100 block of Paraclete Rd., Punta Gorda. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, resisting an officer without violence, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,500.

• John Louis Santiago, 21, 1000 block of Congress St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.

• Christopher Joseph Dunn, 59, 1200 block of Waterside St., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI (third violation in 10 years), refusal to submit to testing, and driving while license suspended (second offense). Bond: $11,500.

• John David Jarvis, 43, 200 block of Daybreak Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

• Michael Mark Crea, 57, 5000 block of Whispering Oaks Dr., North Port. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $7,500.

• Richard Allen Cafaro II, 44, 30100 block of Holly Grove Dr., Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary of an occupied structure unarmed and petty theft third subsequent offense. Bond: $11,000.

• Jason Robert Mullins, 37, 21900 block of Belinda Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $7,500

• Carolyn Marie Senni, 64, 15600 block of Melport Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

• Jesse James Palon Sr., 11200 block of S.W. Cedar Ave., Arcadia. Charges: resisting a law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft and petty theft third subsequent offense. Bond: $8,000.

• Jodi Lou Palon, 53, 11900 block S.W. Loop Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

• Thomas Laurie Goguen, 51, 5300 block of White Ibis Dr., North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Michael Edward DeGrove, 29, 700 block of Vinca Rosea, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.

• Louis Cory Yager, 27, of New Port Richey, Fla. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

