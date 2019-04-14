The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

• Nanji Amilcar Ware, 44, 500 block of Ida Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $11,000. 

• Eric James Soto, 34, 23000 block of Central Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000. 

• John C. Apodaca, 46, 21200 block of Coachman Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violating a domestic violence injunction. Bond: $5,000. 

• Dustin Bailey Lindsay, 21, 2000 block of Lake View Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an occupied conveyance unarmed, battery by intentional touch or strike, second degree larceny/petty theft first offense, violation of pretrial release for domestic violence, underlying charge, and failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $16,000. 

• Mary Sheila Major, 74, 1200 block of Dorchester St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and an underlying charge. Bond: $14,000. 

• Fernando Canseco Luna, 32, 5300 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional bodily harm. Bond: none.

• Robert James Walker, 61, 4700 block of Glordona, North Port. Charges: driving with license expired more than 6 months, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $9,000. 

• Benito Rocha, 59, of Key West, Fla. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000. 

• Stanley Lawrence Hendrzak, Jr., 41, 11900 block of S.W. Lake George Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: none.

• Gilbert Thomas Murdick, 40, 300 block of Reading St., Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none. 

• Lazaro Elias, 53, 5000 block of Chaves Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery/person uses a deadly weapon. Bond: $10,000. 

• Robert Charles Six, 30, 3600 block of Diamond Ave., North Port. Charge:  second degree larceny/petty theft first offense. Bond: $2,000. 

• Jose Reyes-Rios, 27, 1300 block of Hickory St., Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000. 

