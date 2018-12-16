The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jacob Thomas Bachelder, 23, 12200 of block Maltz Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Paul Edward Malaterra, 42, of Sarasota. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Giacinti, 54, of Rotonda West. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
• Cody Allen Pardo, 23, 25200 block of Puerta Dr., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
• Mearl Dalton Parker, 25, 15400 block of Lime Dr., Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,706.15
• Christie Karen Anderson, 42, 1100 block of Capricorn Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: introduction of contraband into county detention facility, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, second degree petty theft, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,000.
• Angela Kon, 23, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: battery of person 65 years or older. Bond: not listed by press time.
• David Matthew Green, 33, 26400 block of Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and false statement referencing violation of financial responsibility. Bond: $2,000.
• Eric Jonathan Barber, 19, 800 block of Phyllis St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000.
• Scotty Antonio Wallace, 32, 22200 block of Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Michael Joseph Guggino, 58, 4100 block of Drance St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and four counts of off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $7,500.
• Sarah Ruth Weaver, 32, 22300 block of Catherine Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Bond: $15,000.
• Harry James Jones, 52, of Palametto, Fla. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: $20,000.
• Chanyra T’ana Ward, 22, of Lake Placid, Fla. Charge: grand theft property of more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.
• Daniel Paul Andelin, 45, homeless of Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
• Ricky Alan Tartaglia, 29, of Cape Coral. Charge: false ID giving to law enforcement officer. Bond: $5,000.
• Laura Fay Button, 27, of Brownstown, Ind. Charge: second degree petty theft, first offense. Bond: $1,000.
— Compiled by Liz Hardaway
