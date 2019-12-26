The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Wesley Mark Jr. Henion, 58, 23200 block of Olean Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: Disorderly intoxication. Bond: None.
Adam Wayne Ginder, 40, Oakley Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: Failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $1,000.
Jessica Nicole Muse, 32, 17100 block of Doyle Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: Battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: None.
Nakia Vashe Pittman, 27, 500 block of Fitzugh Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: Possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
Octavio Mardoqueo Gutierrez-Matias, 38, of West Palm Beach. Charge: Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Nikki Lee Roell, 37, of Sarasota. Charges: Larceny petty theft second degree first offence, false ID given to law enforcement. Bond: $3,500.
Melissa Joy Vangorp Petersen, 36, 22400 block of New Bury Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: Nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $455.
David Eugene Keppel, 84, of Fort Myers. Charges: Exposure of sexual organs, battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: None.
Adams Vierley Jacques, 40, of Bradenton. Charges: Underlying charge, failure to appear. Bond: $5,000.
Shannon Marlene Fern, 48, of Arcadia. Charges: Failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor, underlying charge. Bond: $3,000.
Brad Alison Cumberledge, 56, 600 block of Erroll Street NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: Driving while license is suspended, 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: None
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Gabriella Grace Pai, 20, 5500 block of Almar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000
Andrew Raymond Horvath, 54, 1000 block of Conecta Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: Battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: None.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reports the following arrests:
Jeffrey Louis Deshields, 47, 8300 block of Bumford Avenue, North Port. Criminal registration (not arrested).
Karen Wojcik Franklin, 34, 600 block of Ravenna Street, Venice. Charges: Cocaine possession, drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Frederick Mark Adams, 69, 1300 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: DUI alcohol/drugs. Bond: $120.
Tamara Saneka Lake, 37, Venice. Charge: Trespassing/structure. Bond: $2,000.
Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik and Craig Garrett.
