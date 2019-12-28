The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Bryan Wallace Bourke, 35, 3200 Travers Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.

John Vinson Kilbourne, 31, of North Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Paul Joseph II Mraz, 30, of Sarasota. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $12,500.

Jaydee Michelle Taylor, 21, 6800 block of Cypress Grove Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer with violence, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, and DUI. Bond: $12,500.

Tabatha Ann Voswinkel, 40, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended-third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.

Evelyn Balindan Lindsey, 54, 20300 block of Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of an injunction against repeat sex date violence. Bond: none.

Ryan Keith Williams, 37, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charge:violation of an injunction against repeat sex date violence. Bond: $3,500.

Katherine Ann Tolford, 54, of Newberry, Florida. Charge: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Charles Anthony Pisano, 21, of Boynton Beach, Florida. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Mark Jerome Jr. Beaudry, 48, of Carolina Beach, North Carolina. Charge: DUI with a blood-alcohol level of 0.15 or higher, or with a person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $2,500.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Andrew Raymond Horvath, 54, 1000 block of Conecta Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: $10,000.

Daniel Santiago, 34, 4300 block of Boggs St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

Justin Leonard Gilpin, 46, 15500 block of Kites Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended, and DUI. Bond: $3,000.

Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

