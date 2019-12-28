The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Bryan Wallace Bourke, 35, 3200 Travers Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
John Vinson Kilbourne, 31, of North Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Paul Joseph II Mraz, 30, of Sarasota. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $12,500.
Jaydee Michelle Taylor, 21, 6800 block of Cypress Grove Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer with violence, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, and DUI. Bond: $12,500.
Tabatha Ann Voswinkel, 40, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended-third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.
Evelyn Balindan Lindsey, 54, 20300 block of Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of an injunction against repeat sex date violence. Bond: none.
Ryan Keith Williams, 37, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charge:violation of an injunction against repeat sex date violence. Bond: $3,500.
Katherine Ann Tolford, 54, of Newberry, Florida. Charge: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Charles Anthony Pisano, 21, of Boynton Beach, Florida. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Mark Jerome Jr. Beaudry, 48, of Carolina Beach, North Carolina. Charge: DUI with a blood-alcohol level of 0.15 or higher, or with a person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $2,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Andrew Raymond Horvath, 54, 1000 block of Conecta Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: $10,000.
Daniel Santiago, 34, 4300 block of Boggs St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Justin Leonard Gilpin, 46, 15500 block of Kites Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended, and DUI. Bond: $3,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.