A woman from Port St. Lucie died Saturday in a single vehicle crash along State Road 70 in Desoto County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Linda Wood, 68, was riding as a passenger in a 1997 Mercury driven by David Wood, 64, of Port St. Lucie.
David Wood was seriously injured and taken to Desoto Memorial Hospital, according to FHP.
Linda Wood was also taken Desoto Memorial but did not survive.
According to FHP, the crash happened around 8:30 a.m., west of SE Highlands County Line Road.
The vehicle was traveling west on State Road 70, but traveled onto the northern shoulder of the road, became airborne, and collided with a canal embankment, according to FHP.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jason Nathaniel Motz, 45, 100 block of Caddy Rd., Rotonda West. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and municipal ordinance violation. Bond: none.
• Anthony James Mangett, 41, 5100 block of Palengos Dr., Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery/person using a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
• Diane Jeanette Miller, 53, 9400 block of Galaxie Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, municipal ordinance violation, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: $23,000.
• Diane Crol Todd, 64, 7400 block of Seamist Dr., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and municipal ordinance violation. Bond: $8,000.
• Nickolas Robert Muxlow, 30, 20300 block of Copland Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Alexis Xavier Lopez, 24, of Miami Gardens, Fla. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $3,500.
• Kristina Lee Reilly, 33, of Venice, Fla. Charges: out of county warrant, failure to appear, and underlying charge. Bond: $6,070.
• Daniel Tritto, 59, of Spring Hill, Fla. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,000.
• Shawn Matthew Carlson, 27, 21400 block of Ironton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Kimberly Anne King, 55, 17100 block of Toledo Blade, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• James Robert Porter, 46, of Perioa, Ill. Charge: DUI. Bond: $5,000.
• Demarco Lee Tibbetts, 35, 5300 block of Sago Plam Rd., North Port. Charge: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $2,500.
• Ronald Dean Moore, 61, 1800 block of Okolona St., North Port. Charge: DUI damage to property or person. Bond: $3,000.
• Omar Pulgarin, 27, of Nocatee, Fla. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.
• Joseph Patrick O’Neil Debell, 39, of Miami, Fla. Charge: battery on officer/firefighter/EMT. Bond: $15,000.
• William Joseph Larson III, 31, 1600 block of Maryknoll Rd., Englewood. Charges: violation of probation or community control, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $14,000.
• Stuart Ray Middleton, 41, 2800 block of 12th St., Englewood. Charge: simple assault. Bond: $3,000.
• Jonathan Aaron Blid, 37, 9300 block of Catherine Ave., Englewood. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, fleeing or attempting to elude LEO, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $8,000.
• Daniel Garret Frank Boccia, 36, of Duneeden, Fla. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Domingo Cruz Diaz, 42, of Clear Water, Fla. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $3,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Charles Backus Moore, 32, 2400 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $3,000.
• Lisa Ann Anderson, 59, of Travercity, MI. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.
