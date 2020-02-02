The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Sarah Nicole Root, 34, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: permitting unauthorized operator to drive, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, trafficking amphetamine more than 14 grams and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $52,500.
Brandy Lynne Swartz, 27, 6100 block of Stafford St., Punta Gorda. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $4,000.
Ryan Joseph Brooks, Sr., 35, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting officer without violence and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Tonia Irene Nabbefeld, 58, 6100 block of Salford St., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Tyler Alexander Breedlove, 26, 300 block of Kindred Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, expiration of registration over six months and violation of probation. Bond: $3,500.
Jon Wesley Johnson, 34, 600 block of Ennace Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: robbery with a firearm. Bond: $50,000.
Damien Henry Levesque, 32, 22200 block of Lasalle Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: robbery with a firearm. Bond: none.
Michael Stephen Caron, 40, 4400 block of Meager Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Randolph Edward Armstrong, 26, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
Jose Silvestre Cruz Cruz, 23, of Oxnard, CA. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $1,000.
Lorena Hernandez, 26, of Wimauma, FL. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $1,000.
Thadeus Xavier Wander, 27, 22200 block of Laramore Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and an out of county warrant. Bond: $2,500.
Tessa Danielle Ratliff, 19, 100 block of Danforth Drive. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Cody Delane Bryant, 30, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, trafficking of amphetamine, possession or use drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: none.
Jeremy Joseph Myers, 12200 block of Spinnaker Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, non-resident driver license required, introduction of contraband into a detention facility, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $13,500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Molly Lynne Godoy, 47, 100 block of Castille St., Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Montel Demarqus Jackson, 23, 2300 block of Temple St., Sarasota. Charge: driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $2,000.
−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
