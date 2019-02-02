The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Curtis Brown, 52, of West Columbia, S.C. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Samuel Portilla Osborn, 19, 400 block of Tam O’ Shanter Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $10,000.
Kari Lyn Sherwood, 43, 30200 block of Holly Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jesus Aguilar, 35, 21500 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Jennifer Lynn Doyle, 47, 2100 block of Haskel St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Amanda Rose Klawer, 29, 18600 block of Ashcroft Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $543.
Armando Cole Kleiss, 19, 21400 block of Glendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Thomas Eulie Harris, 28, of Parrish, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
William Benjamin Lehan, 38, 3400 block of West Price Blvd., North Port. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
Kyra Marie Anderson, 31, 7500 block of Ebro Road, Englewood. Charges: violation of probation and nonsupport of dependents. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Roland Campbell, 21, 1600 block of Geranium Avenue, North Port. Charges: marijuana possession over 20 grams and possession of drug equipment and/or use. Bond: $2,000.
Desi Coffman, 47, 2300 block of Falmouth Avenue, North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended and violation of financial responsibility law. Bond: $1,500.
Gary Eastlack, 67, 3000 block of Sean Road, North Port. Charge: indecent exposure. Bond: $1,500.
Michael Worma, 30, 3500 block of Zambrana Avenue, North Port. Charges: probation violation and grand theft with firearm. Bond: None.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Melvin Samuel Alexander, 55, 22300 block of Elmira Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Robert James Walker, 61, 4700 block of Gloirdon, North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests:
Courtney Corbett, 38, 2300 block of Falmouth Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court, nonpayment of child support. Bond: $1,070.
Andrew Planes, 18, 3700 block of Coquina Avenue, North Port. Charges: drug possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession of over 20 grams of marijuana and drug equipment possession or use. Bond: $3,500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.