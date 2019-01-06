The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• James Joseph Culotta, 46, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Jeffrey Scott LeBon, 45, 2100 block of Devon St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• Stephen William Houser, 31, 500 block of W. Tarpon Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: carrying a concealed weapon/unlicensed firearm, DUI and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500.
• Scott Richard Blake, 29, 21000 Glendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Thomas Frederick Galbraith, 20, 7900 block of Hyde Park Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.
• Taylor Lawson Crawford, 26, 11300 block of Poplin Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.
• Brandon Lamont Thomas, 34, 22700 block of Bayshore Rd., Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft property of more than $300 but less than $5,000 and uttering altered bills, checks, drafts or notes. Bond: $10,000.
• Susan Rene Baldwin, 46, 25400 block of Barinas Dr., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Frederick Bruce Schott, 63, 200 block of West End, Punta Gorda. Charge: larceny/petty theft first degree property $100 to under $300. Bond: $3,500.
• Walter Jefferson Grim, 42, 1100 block of Fleetwood Dr., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: $7,500.
• Tracey Ann Uerkwitz, 49, 21000 block of Cascade Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: an underlying charge and failure to appear. Bond: $5,000.
• Dan Rexrode, 47, 100 block of Oldenburgh Ct., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving without license/revoked/habitual offender. Bond: $7,500.
• Jennifer Evelynn Johns, 37, 21300 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• Timothy James Wolverton, 55, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: $3,500.
• Melisa Jo Payne, 50, 22300 block of Bradford Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
• Tabitha Gail Butterworth, 24, 2300 block of Mossy Oak Dr., North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Victoria Rose Furia, 24, 4100 block of Simkins Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• William Joseph Elston, 53, of Cape Coral. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Mario Olguin, 42, of Arcadia. Charges: out of county warrant and driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $3,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Carla Michelle Rosado, 40, 900 block of Baer Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant.
• Trevor Michael Haley, 24, 2600 block of S. Cranberry Blvd., North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.
— Compiled by Liz Hardaway
