The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Joshua Allen Fortune, 26, 27300 block of Mandarin Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary with assault, domestic battery by strangulation, robbery, resisting arrest without violence, drug paraphernalia, possessing a gun/convicted felon, smuggling contraband. Bond: none.
Salvatore Vincent Siciliano, 37, 20200 block of Xita Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving with suspended license, possession controlled substances, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
Sandra Gayle Constantine, 61, 1700 block of Kenesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charges; drugs without a prescription/drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
Keith Richard Montana, 60, homeless. Charges: Exposure. Bond: $5,000.
Holly Osteen, 36, 1500 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: Theft under $750. Bond: $2,500.
Anthony Jamar Thomas, 30, 22300 block of Adorn Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: Driving with suspended license, drug paraphernalia, synthetic drugs, possession without a prescription. Bond: $31,5000.
Tyler James Langston, 34, 1500 block of Abscott Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: Drug paraphernalia, defraud drug test. Bond: $4,000.
Armando Cole Kleiss, 22, 100 block of Ohara Way, North Port. Charges: Grand theft auto. Bond: $15,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Richard A. Banks, 44, 600 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charges: driving under the influence. Bond: $5,000.
Kelli Ann Bockus, 51, 900 block of Lucaya Avenue, Venice. Charges: Trafficking stolen property, falsifying ownership of items less than $300. Bond: $10,500
Donny Joe Cantrell, 67, 400 block of Sunnyside Drive, Venice. Charges: Battery. Bond: $500.
Aja Mariah Jones, 21, 100 block of Sugarloaf Drive, Nokomis. Charges: driving under the influence with someone under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $120.
Joshua Wayne Kitchel, 28, 4000 block of Oscar Terrace, North Port. Charges: Controlled substance, drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Carolyn Anne Bowman Wojtczak, 32, 100 block of Ruby Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: Burglary/unarmed. Bond: $7,500.
Glenn Allen Zimmerman, 65, 700 block of Village Circle, Venice. Charges: Leaving the scene, damage to property. Bond: $620.
