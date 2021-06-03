The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Amira Alyssa Hechiche, 22, of Tampa. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Andrew Daphnis, 39, 25600 block of Aysen Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Dyanna Asky Powell, 22, 2500 block of Elkcam Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on felony charges and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
Jennifer Renee Powers, 34, 500 block of Lowell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Danielle Bryant, 32, 3300 block of Depew Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
Lorraine Mock Getty, 62, 7000 block of Sea Mist Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving injuries and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $6,000.
Joel Michael Cote, 29, 21900 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
Robert Fredrick White, Jr., 61, 4500 block of Prime Terrace, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $2,500.
Daniel Eduardo Lainez Ventura, 19, of Miami. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Diony Dodin, 46, of Lake Worth, FL. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and false identification given to a law enforcement officer. Bond: $8,500.
Joshua Paul Cummings, 36, 6000 block of Bowie Lane, Englewood. Charges: violation of probation, make false affidavit and false identification given to a law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
Brenten Lee Humble, 21, 600 block of Burning Tree Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.
Adrian Dion Brown, 26, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,500.
Isaiah Lee Bell, 21, 600 block of Hartford Drive N.W., Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
Aubrey Ann Blackman, 31, 4500 block of Shady Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking of amphetamine, five counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, three counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: none.
Ramon Luiz Dones, 39, 21200 block of Coulton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: use or possession of another person's identification without consent. Bond: $7,500.
Craig Andrew McKendry, Sr., 49, 3100 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
Justin Tyler Nettles, 28, of Naples. Charge: DUI. Bond: $750.
Nicholas Anthony Bosnak, 31, 8000 block of Weyers Court, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Orlando Lombard, 24, 1300 block of Nebraska Lane, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Anne M. Sloan, 51, 18400 block of Kerrville Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Nicholas James Toth, 21, 8800 block of San Pablo Ave., North Port. Charges: hit and run, leave the scene of a crash involving property damage; driver present without current insurance; attached registration license plate not assigned; and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $1,060.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
