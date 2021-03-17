The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Caleb Aaron Fisher, 25, 6100 block of Turnberry Park Drive, Sarasota. Charges: carrying a concealed weapon unlicensed, two counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $17,500.
Michael Brian Buckley, 63, 200 block of 26th Avenue North, Saint Petersburg. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $12,500.
Terence Jonathan Bennett, 34, 100 block of Island Court, Rotonda West. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $5,000.
Alder Telfort, 24, 400 block of Franca Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: out of county warrant and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $2,000.
Anthony J Madison, 19, 300 block of San Marie Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of state fugitive. Bond: none.
Kimberley Victoria Diggins, 38, 22500 block of Laika Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $25,000.
Mathew John Roche, 29, 22400 block of Lacombe Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery of an officer, firefighter or EMT, criminal mischief of between $200 and $1000 in damage, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $20,000.
Michael Martin Sokalski, 71, 600 block of Sharon Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $5,000.
William Thomas Pitts, 37, 3000 block of Blocton Road, North port. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Anthony Dean Watson, 30, 4000 block of Feather Terrace, North Port. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $500.
David Juan Carrichi, 19, 4700 block of Palm Beach Boulevard, Fort Myers. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
Artemio Arturo Soto-Gonzalez, 44, 1400 block of Rosebud Street, Arcadia. Charge: driving with license expired for more than six months. Bond: $500.
Kimberly Joy Mattox, 50, 2400 block of South East Quail Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Keyona Kemeisha James, 19, 3700 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: tampering in felony proceeding. Bond: $20,000.
Joseph C Zukosky, 49, 2700 block of Portago Lane, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Compiled by Olivia Cameron
