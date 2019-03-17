The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Bulmaro Vidal Zarate, 35, address withheld. Charges: lewd lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and obscene material distribution to a minor. Bond: $270,000.
• Xavier Cornillius Harris Sr., 31, of Tampa, Fla. Charges: non-resident driver license required, violating non-resident exemption from registration and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.
• Stephanie Marie Draine, 33, 400 block of Cortez Dr., Punta Gorda. Charges: petty theft third subsequent offense and resisting a law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft. Bond: none.
• Wendy Lynne Hyatt, 41, 400 block of Cortez Dr., Punta Gorda. Charges: second degree larceny/petty theft first offense and resisting a law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft. Bond: $3,500.
• Melanie Sue Miller, 34, 25000 block of Harborview Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Brian Jamison Cox, 43, 18400 block of Meyer Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,000.
• Matthew James Cardoza, 22, 4600 block of San Luis Terrace, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. $17,500.
• Francis Russell Poling III, 35, of Venice, Fla. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Nichole Diane Gooch, 25, of Sarasota, Fla. Charges: two underlying charges and failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $16,000.
• Brandin Tyon Willis, 28, 1400 block of Lemon St., Punta Gorda. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
• Janet Louann Cabral-Meoni, 54, 22500 block of New York Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $10,000.
• Cody Delane Bryant, 29, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
• Jacob Allen Edenfield, 35, of Pompano Beach, Fla. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,000.
The Department of Corrections-Probation reported the following arrests:
• Erica Rachel Barnette, 34, 12000 block of Henley Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Liz Hardaway
