The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Diane Lynn Peitz, 55, 3400 block of Ehtlyn Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: DUI. Bond: $4,500.
• Jonathan Ross Witham, 34, 28000 block of Pindergrass St., Punta Gorda. Charges: loitering or prowling, false ID given to law enforcement officer, grand theft of property and two counts of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: $17,000.
• Corey P. Skye, 51, 16300 block of Sunset Palms Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• Thomas John Frankenberger IV, 27, 22200 block of Laramore Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $1,500.
• Derrick Lloyd Facey, 47, 1400 block of Inverness St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Samuel Japapt Shelton, 20, 4080 block of Michael Tree St., Port Charlotte. Charges: loitering or prowling, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure, grand theft and violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none.
• Elaine Carole Hill, 51, of Ontario. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.
• John Paul Mastroianni, 39, of Virginia. Charges: DUI and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.
• Josue Rojelio Slazido, 26, of Lakeland, FL. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,500.
• Mitchell James Zylla, 22, 6800 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
• Nathaniel Matthew Hinton, 28, 900 block of SE 12th Terrace, Cape Coral. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
