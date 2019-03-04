The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Stephen Joseph Gogliettino, 29, 700 block of Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
• Kyle Tristan Gobeil, 18, 25600 block of Prada Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $1,000.
• Michael Joseph Zezula, 57, 22000 block of Bronxville Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery of a known pregnant victim. Bond: $5,000.
Jennifer Neel Chase, 46, 22100 block of Marshall Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Jeremiah Daniel Cook, 40, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Justin Erik Larson, 34, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
Amy Carol Trammell, 41, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Jeremy Michael Klawer, 25, 18600 block of Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and an underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
Jason Lee Harper, Sr., 42, 3700 block of El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: committing domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $5,000.
Bertram Steven Hassett, 36, 800 block of W. Tarpon Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.
Frederick Thomas Houle, 65, 4000 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person and DUI with serious bodily injury to another. Bond: $8,000.
Forrest Duane Edwards II, 58, 2000 block of Westcherster Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
