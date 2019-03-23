The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Emily Ann Robinett, 27, of Venice, Fla. Charges: county ordinance violation, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $8,000.
• Sylvester Bernard Camon, 55, 3100 block of Whiting Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended (third or subsequent offense) and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $7,500.
• Linley Jo Jenkins, 22, 13300 block of Drysdale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and county ordinance violation. Bond: $8,500.
• Brandon Nicholas Jankovsky, 24, 100 block of Wylam Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Jairo Sebastian Nunez, 27, of Miami, Fla. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• Ryan Rodriguez, 29, of Key Largo, Fla. Charge: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $2,500.
• Hector Refujio Campos, 19, 300 block of 16th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Jessica Marie Nadeau, 26, of West Palm Beach, Fla. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,500.
• Shronda Rochelle Donahue, 43, of St. Petersburg, Fla. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Daniel Richard Hall Sr., 35, 4400 block of Church St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $18,000.
• Harry Lehmkuhl Emmerling, 79, 35000 block of Washington Loop Rd., Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
• Freddy Asencio, 59, 9900 block of Bishop Creek Way, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.
• Patrick Antonio Kiner, 49, 800 block of N.W. Forest Hill Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.
• Amanda Nicole Lee, 35, 2300 block of Ednor St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of out of county warrant, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $51,000.
• Beth Nicole Patterson, 32, 23300 block of Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Kraig Edward Salter, 41, 23300 block of Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
• Joseph James Hinkle, 30, 21100 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft (third subsequent offense). Bond: $6,000.
• Jessica Marie Williams, 24, 1400 block of Fireside St., Port Charlotte. Charges: false ID given to a law enforcement officer, requesting a refund using a false receipt, three underlying charges, and failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony. Bond: $5,000.
• Dalya Lee Van Fleet, 30, 300 block of Ambler St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Jaime Omar Sepulveda, 39, 22300 block of Nyack Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended (third or subsequent offense) and two counts of off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $7,000.
• Erick Joseph Wilson, 36, of Polk City, Fla. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $1,070.
• Gean Carlos Cabrera, 31, 1100 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $7,500.
• Timothy Richard Rice, 41, 2500 block of Rushmore St., North Port. Charge: sex offender loitering within 300 feet of children. Bond: $50,000.
• Nathan Joshua Ndege, 36, of Nokomis, Fla. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none.
• Danielle Stephanie Williamson, 29, of Clearwater, Fla. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
-Compiled by Liz Hardaway
