The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Ryan Clayton Cole, 27, 18200 block of Petoskey Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.

• Anthony James Audria, 35, 1900 block of Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $3,000.

• Anthony Basim Hishmeh, 17, 23200 block of Kim Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Jose Juventino-Quintero, 35, of Orlando, Fla. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

• Rusty Wayne Hurst, 26, 2100 block of N.E. Bishop St., Arcadia. Charges: two underlying charges and failure of a defendant on bail to appear on felony. Bond: none.

• Dylan Lee Bradley Biehl, 27, 2000 block of N.W. Howard Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Madalyn Denise Tinervin, 68, of Venice. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Peggy Diane Ford, 36, 30300 block of Holly Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none.

• Keith Edward Wilcox, 47, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing/failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,500.

• Cody James Lefebvre, 24, 9300 block of Nastrand Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.

• Angela Marie Elias, 32, 22400 block of Westchester Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal attempt to solicit/conspire level one or two and two counts of off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $2,000.

• Jaime Omar Sepulveda Sr., 39, 22300 block of Nyack Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal attempt to solicit/conspire level one or two and use two-way communications device to facilitate felony. Bond: $7,000.

• Joshua Dutch Borst, 39, 23100 block of Rye Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $10,000.

• Ashley Mae-Marie Harper, 32, 2100 block of Tinker St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and petty theft third subsequent offense. Bond: $17,500.

• Cherise Danielle Nichols, 31, 1000 block of Kensington St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.

• Jonathan Adam Griffith, 37, of Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Ashley J. Champy, 25, 7000 block of Mifflin St., Englewood. Charge: DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Jacquez Leonard Cokley, 20, 20150 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana). Bond: none.

• Mandi Jay Grant, 28, 8134 block of Cristobal Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of meth with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver; possession of heroin with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver; possession of a synthetic narcotic with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver; possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $46,000.

• Kimberly Anne Semmler, 51, 4347 block of Tortoise Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia). Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Aaron Demetris Gainer, 28, 4193 block of Killdeer Terrace, North Port. Charges: burglary with assault or battery and criminal mischief causing property damage valued at $200 or less. Bond: none.

• Malcolm Keith Lattimore, Jr., 26, 507 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charge: burglary of a dwelling or structure with assault or battery. Bond: $50,000.

• Paul Michael Paquette, 43, 3607 block of Roderigo Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (heroin) without a prescription, possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) without a prescription, and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $4,500.

— Compiled by Liz Hardaway

E-mail: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com

