The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

• Tyler Edward Nelson, 29, 23000 block of Peru Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $35,000. 

• Joseph Michael Tibbs, 45, First block of Manor Court, Englewood. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and commit a domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $8,500. 

• Serena Aslinger Heidkamp, 48, of Sarasota, Fla. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed, two counts of false owner information on pawned items valued less than $300, dealing traffic stolen property, and grand theft property of more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $30,000. 

• Alias Ahkeem Francois, 21, 2200 block of Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500. 

• David William Cesino, 63, 23200 block of Quasar Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: larceny/petty theft first degree, property $100 to under $300. Bond: $2,500. 

• Luis Ramon Garcia Montanez, 48, 5000 block of Chavez Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: underlying charge and failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony. Bond: none.

• Felix Morales, Jr., 31, 5200 block of Guava Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and false ID given to a law enforcement officer. Bond: $3,500. 

• Travis Scott Emery, 24, 600 block of Dalton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500. 

• Timothy Jack Meehl, 30, 3300 block of Normandy Dr., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $745. 

• Kayleigh Alexandra McGann, 32, 3300 block of Normandy Dr., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $1,050. 

• Paul Allen Washington, 35, 20300 block of Wilkie Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500. 

• Joy Ann Tanner, 55, 23000 block Peru Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

• Vanessa Marie Passeneau, 30, 1300 block of Wilmette Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $7,500. 

• James Edward Thurston, 42, of New York. Charges: two counts of nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $535.

• Ashely Nicole Stephens, 28, 1700 block of Lindsey Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none. 

• Michael Joseph Uzzardi, 28, 6600 block of Dennison Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none. 

• Dennis Christopher Beck, 30, 8100 block of Rockwell Ave., North Port. Charges: dealing traffic stolen property and false owner information on pawned items valued less than $300. Bond: $12,500. 

• Daniel Brett Starr, II, 35, of Leigh High Acres, Fla. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and two underlying charges. Bond: none. 

• Kimberly Ann Rose, 52, of Harbor Heights, Fla. Charges: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $2,500. 

• Timothy Charles Keough, 24, 300 block of Old Englewood Rd., Englewood. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none. 

• Christopher Louis Brady, 35, 700 block of Seseme St., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, misuse of 911 or E911 system, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500. 

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests: 

• Brian Bradley Collette, 40, 2200 block of Beacon Dr., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $500.

• Worthington Keola Miner, 62, of Lorton, VA. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none. 

