The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
- Katherine Marie Perri, 42, of Sarasota. Charge: petit larceny first degree. Bond: $2,000.
- Michael Joseph Manderino, 55, 25000 block of Paraguay St., Punta Gorda. Charges: refusal to submit to testing, Driving under the influece of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $6,000.
- Raymond Jimenez, 47, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: Battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.
- Thomas Anthony Gray, 49, 3200 block of Davis Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: willfully abuses a child without causing great bodily harm, battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $7,000.
- Michael Robert Scaffidi, 49, 21400 block of Peachland Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
- James Fred Wheatley, 72, 23100 block of Seneca, Port Charlotte. Charges: violations of conditions of pre-trial release. Bond: $2,000.
- Michael Thomas Garrick, 62, 21200 block of Birwood Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: petit larceny first degree. Bond: $2,000.
- Dorothy Sue Reed, 50, 2000 block of Wonderwin St., Port Charlotte. Charge: Disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,000.
- William Charles McGuigan, 41, 3200 block of Cindy Lane, Englewood. Charge: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $20,000.
- Blake Carlin, 45, 1700 block of Maryknoll Road, Englewood. Charge: municipal ordinance violation. Bond: $500.
- Diego Armando Ayala-Dominguez, 32, of Bradenton. Charge: Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
- Brian Dana Williamson, 52, of North Fort Myers. Charges: Driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense, failure to register motor vehicle, attaching license plate not assigned. Bond: none.
- Dana Phillip Watson, 58, of Marco Island. Charges: Possession of cocaine, possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband to to county detention facility. Bond: $19,000.
