The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Michael Paul Franklin, 44, 12400 block of Lexington Place, Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

• Becky Jean Douglas, 48, 12400 block of S.W. Lexington Place, Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

• David Alan Berry, 26, New Port Richey, Florida. Charges: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• William Thomas Fino, 25, 3300 block of Sikeston Ave., North Port. Charges: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Albert Algorre III Cayer, 45, 1400 block of Eagles St. Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Devin Latrel Tyler, 28, 2500 block of King Hill St., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Jose C Rivera Pons, 64, 400 block of Hippel St., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

• Larry Wayne Ellis, 62, 22300 block of New York Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $10,000

• William Francis Reed III, 53, 300 block of Yeager St., Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft and resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft. Bond: $4,500.

• Jennive Mae Miller, 36, 4200 block of Pine Crest Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation or community control and nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $370.

• Nathan Austin Ballard, 25, 100 block of Rowland Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $2,500.

• Cary Sean Patrick, 49, 29200 block of Snook Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense and failing to register motor vehicle. Bond: $15,000.

• Brianna Michelle Jackson, 29, 15500 block of Orchid Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.

• Deborah Kay Murphy, 37, 2600 block of Lee St., Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $4,000.

• Ronald Brian Ratcliffe, 66, 2300 block of Santee St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.

• Dillon Mitchell Schreer, 25, 5100 block of Chavez Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Judith Fay Snipes, 24, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: false ID given to a law enforcement officer. Bond: $2,500.

• Francesca Ann Esposito, 31, 8100 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.

• Joshua Ivan Rivera, 30, 23000 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to register as a sex offender as required and failure to comply with registration law. Bond: $30,000.

• Isaac Jacob Borst, 33, 22200 block of Montrose Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $41,000.

• Thomas Michael McDowell, 63, 22200 block of Westchester Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing and breach of peace/disorderly conduct. Bond: $3,000.

• Christopher Thomas Lysek, 47, 3800 block of Bravo Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and out-of-county warrant. Bond: $3,500.

• Gerald Henry Miller, 51, 18300 block of Eblis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.

• Katharine Michael Hatfield, 33, 3300 block of S. San Mateo Drive, North Port. Charges: failure to appear. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Audrey Simms, 31, 2500 block of Border Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of violation of probation (original charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and petty theft). Bond: none.

• Chad Wickersham, 31, 1300 block of Cypress Avenue, Venice. Charges: two counts of dealing in stolen property and two counts of providing false information to a pawn broker. Bond: $17,500.

• Katherine Doherty, 29, 400 block of Auburn Lake Circle, Venice. Charges: possession of controlled substance without a prescription and possession and/or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

• Robert McKenzie, 27, 100 block of Granada Blvd., North Port. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and three counts of violation of probation (original charges: burglary of an unoccupied structure and grand theft, less than $5,000). Bond: none.

• Michael Pfalzgraf, 44, 400 block of Constance Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Dominica King, 32, 1300 block of Mincey Terrace, North Port. Charges: contempt of court (original charges: two counts of sell/manufacture/deliver or possess controlled substance). Bond: $40,000.

