The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Trey Wayne Owen, 19, Youngstown, Florida. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $5,000.
Daniel Michael Gillan, 57, 3000 block of 39th Avenue, St. Petersburg. Charges: four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, grand theft more than $5,000 but less than $10,000. Bond: $27,500.
Sean Randall Hale, 56, 3000 block of 39th Avenue, St. Petersburg. Charges: grand theft more than $5,000 but less than $10,000, unlawful possession of concealed handcuff key. Bond: None.
Kristian Renee Burch, 33, 100 block of Sportsman Court, Rotonda West. Charge: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: None.
Everett Carpenter, 48, 15000 block of Lime Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license is suspended, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: None.
Matthew Carter Harris, 39, 200 block of Rosemary Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $970.
Travis Scott Emery, 29, 2000 block of Starlight Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving without a license habitual offender. Bond: None.
Norman Visla, 19, address unknown. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, two counts of petit theft (first degree), possession of alcohol under 21. Bond: $8,500.
Angel Luiz Gonzales, 48, 2000 block of Blackbird Lane, North Port. Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs, DUI with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $3,000.
John Tyler Glidewell, 32, 2000 block of Nadell Road, North Port. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: None.
Jeremiah Treat, 41, Hunstsville, Texas. Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs, driving with an expired license. Bond: None.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Joseph Jeffrey Girouz, 45, 12000 block of Appleberg Circle, Port Charlotte: Charge: reckless driving (first offense). Bond: $120.
Danny Limongello, 56, 8000 block of Culebra Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bone: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Stephanie Michell Brown, 44, 1000 block of McCrory street, North Port. Charges: resisting officer without violence, petit theft of farm equipment. Bond: $1,000.
Aleksander Demyanovskiy, 38, 4000 block of Langsom Lane, North Port. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. $120.
Ryan Daniel Jackson, 38, 6000 block of Hamlet Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: None.
Frank Thomas Izworski, 68, 2000 block of Brewster Road, North Port. Charge: stalking/cyberstalk/harrassing a person. Bond: None.
Compiled by Sue Erwin
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.