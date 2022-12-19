The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Geoffrey Ian Chesser, 41, 24000 block of Baltic Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Suzanne Michelle Silva, 29, 3000 block of Shannon Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine with intent to sell, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell. Bond: $20,000.
James Emery Hubert, 54, 20000 block of Goldcup Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Pamela Crisp Carlson, 54, 20000 block of Goldcup Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of a condition of pretrial release. Bond: $500.
Sheila Marie Jones, 64, 19000 block of Quesada Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass/failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,500.
William Hayden Leonard, 27, 22000 block of Malone Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and failure to appear for a misdemeanor. Bond: $9,000.
Brandon Anthony Walker, 36, 8000 block of Roosevelt Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear for a misdemeanor. Bond: $5,500.
Tiffany Marie Hutton, 26, 200 block of Camilla Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Bond: None.
David Brain Giacinti, 58, block of 11000 Kingsville Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license is suspended, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
Jean Frantz Good, 32, block of 22000 Gatwood Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving without a license, failure to register a motor vehicle, attaching an invalid license plate, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: None.
Hector Ovido Escobar-Solis, 32, Jacksonville. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Maricuz Drebone Harper, 30, 6000 block of Allied Court, Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $500.
Kevin Marshall Hicks, 41, Bradenton. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Domenic David Cuoco, 51, 5000 block of South West Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: None.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Ludwin Efrain, 34, Stone Mountain, Georgia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Gunner Rhoades Nickson, 27, Lehigh Acres. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $1,000.
Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Lawrence Allen Hoel, 58, 5000 block of Allamanda Avenue, North Port. Charges: DUI and three counts of DUI with damage to person or property. Bond: $3,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Joan Carol Barkkow, 65, 7000 block of Sea Mist Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Scott Anthony Pizzolato, 19, 2400 block of Carthage Street, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Aleksey Sergeyevich Titenko, 36, 2000 block of Sally Lane, North Port. Charges: battery and damage to property more than $200. Bond: $2,000.
