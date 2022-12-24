The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Mark Howard Beckman, 63, address withheld. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.
• Brian David Qualls, 35, address withheld. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: None.
• Nicole Zammuto, 35, address withheld. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: None.
• Shawn Spencer, 51, 16000 block of Mintra Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $260.
• Robert Joseph Lamothe, 40, 18000 block Dublin Avenue, of Port Charlotte. Charges: out of county warrant, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $6,000.
• Eric Joseph Ross, 39, 12000 block of Wilmington Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, resisting officer without violence, refusal to accept and sign a summons. bond: $4,000.
• Dimitry Mirville, 20, 3000 block of Croton Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: None.
• Elmer Meza, 28, 21000 block of Glenndale, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond:$1,000.
• Donnahue Emile Facey, 35, 22000 block of Hernando Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. $387.
• Mark Allen Oliveira, 49, address withheld. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.
• Michael Lawrence Mongelli, 44, homeless. Charges: disorderly intoxication, resisting officer without violence. Bond: None.
• Christopher Allen Sheppard, 35, 2000 block of Elkcam Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $2,500.
• Timothy John Maryon, 37, 1500 block of Urmey Lane, North Port. Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs, DUI with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
• Kenneth James Passino, 38, 7000 block of Coventry, Englewood. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana more than 20 grams. Bond: $6,000.
• Jordi Zuniga-Perez, 21, Duluth, GA. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Christina Artino, 29, Cleveland, Ohio. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $4,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Terry Allen Kurkowski, 54, 100 block of Caroll Circle, Englewood. Charges: larceny/petit theft of farm equipment, resisting arrest/recovery of property, resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
• James Benson LaGasse, 45, 7000 block of Rockwell Avenue, North Port. Charge: larceny/petit theft of farm equipment. Bond: $1,500.
• Theodore John Burgess, 54, 1600 Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Charge: out of county warrant: non-payment child support. Bond: $735.
• Priscilla Ann Harbin, 38, 4300 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charge: battery: commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
• Javier Ceballos Herrera, 44, Homosassa. Charge: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Susan Renay Epperson Krstec, 57, 8800 block of Alam Avenue, North Port. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle; failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance. Bond: $240.
• Milan Michael Krstec, 56, 8800 block of Alam Avenue, North Port. Charge: trespassing: property not structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.
• Michael Christopher Krstec, 34, 8800 block of Alam Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Jezebel Rose Mapes, 20, 8800 block of Alam Avenue, North Port. Charges: destroy conceal physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Michael E. Penhale, 40, 1200 block of Mallicoat Road, North Port. Charge: battery — touch or strike (domestic). Bond: $1,500.
• Kelly Ann Smith, 42, 22000 block of Westchester Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: larceny: petit theft merchandise farm transit two-plus prior convictions. Bond: $1,500.
Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Josephine Joy Spaner, 41, 500 block of Manatee Court, Venice. Charge: out of state fugitive: Ramsey County, Minnesota.
• Kevin Patrick Flaherty, 52, 5000 block of Tyler Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of battery on an officer or a firefighter. Bond: None.
• Bonnie Lynn Steadman, 43, 100 block of Second Street, Nokomis, Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs, resisting officer without violence. Bond: $670.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Debra Sue Parker, 53, Omaha, Nebraska. Charge: petit theft first degree more than $100 less than $750. Bond: $2,500.
Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Trasean McClary, 23, 500 block of East Charlotte Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: possess marijuana over 20 grams; marijuana possession with intent to sell; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: $12,500.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Nicholas David Ortiz, 31, 21000 block of Glendale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery on an officer or firefighter, possession or use of controlled substance without a prescription, smuggling contraband into a detention facility, burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $10,500.
• Alicia Marie Dorsch, 34, 1400 block of Edmondson Road, Nokomis. Charges: possess controlled substance without prescription; drug equipment — possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.
• April Michele Emerson, 32, 12000 block of Oriago Street, Venice. Charge: larceny — petit theft merchandise farm transit two-plus prior convictions attached to vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
• Robert Richard England, 39, 400 block of Patterson Avenue, Osprey. Charge: out of county warrant (Manatee). Bond: $2,000.
• John Joseph Starbeck, 60, 4600 block of Hamwood Street, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant (Charlotte) — violation of probation petit theft. Bond: none.
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Dalton Lynn Cook Jr., 47, homeless Bradenton. Charges: burglary — unoccupied conveyance unarmed; damage property criminal mischief $1,000 or more; pass forged altered bank bill note check draft. Bond: $30,000.
• David Jubbar Felton, 49, 600 block of East Maple Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: homicide — murder not premeditated during other felony; crime against person — specific felony commit act could cause death. Bond: none.
Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jasmine Amanda Whitaker, 20, 1900 block of Northwest Windy Pine, Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer — obstruct without violence; damage property — criminal mischief $1,000 or more. Bond: $2,000. Compiled by Sue Erwin
