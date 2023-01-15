The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Dianne Marie Clark, 57, 20000 block of Pezzana Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: None.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Dianne Marie Clark, 57, 20000 block of Pezzana Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: None.
Josue Orlando Figueroa-Orosco, 32, address unknown. Charge: operating a vehicle without a license. Bond: $1,000.
Michael Patrick Conway, 47, Salem, Massachusetts. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.
Terence Michael Meehan, 30, 27000 block of Fairway Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: petit theft (second degree), resisting law enforcement during retail theft, criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage, violation of probation, escape. Bond: $18,500.
Paul Michael Valangeon, 32, homeless. Charge: petit theft (first degree). Bond: $1,500.
Andrew Daphnis, 40, 25000 block of Aysen Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear. Bond: $4,500.
Christopher Edward Bentley, 71, 2000 block of Morley Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Ryan Paul Whiteaker, 39, 2000 block of Gerard Court, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $7,000.
Cody Alan Hollen, 30, 1000 block of Inverness Street, Port Charlotte: Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Robin Hadley, 53, 12000 block of Burow Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of property more than $750. Bond: $5,000.
Brian Brennan, 20, homeless. Charges. two counts of battery by touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.
George William Tilmon, 39, Orlando. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: None.
Jadayah Anastacia Gonzalez, 19, Lehigh Acres, Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: $15,000.
Juan Carlos Diaz Ruiz, 21, homeless. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $1,000.
Junior Efrain Padilla Colindrez ,21, Bradenton. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Deena Boucher, 58, 27000 block of Grayton Avenue, Englewood. Charges: DUI and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $620.
Dmitriy Shel-Dyayev, 39, 100 block of North West Salem Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs, DUI with person under 18 in vehicle, violation of probation. Bond: None.
Compiled by Sue Erwin
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.