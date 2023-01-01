The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Pablo Cabrera, 23, Tampa. Charges: driving while license is suspended, resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,500.
Santiago Guido, 21, 25000 block of Westchester Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
Reese Edward Andrews, 28, 45000 block of Farabee Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $5,000.
Josue Garcia Martinez, 32, 29000 block of Tuckers Grade, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Bond: $7,500.
Katarina Dee LeCorps, 34, 22000 block of Bahama Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, smuggling contraband into a detention facility. Bond: $12,500.
Ashley Raquel Spencer, 33, 500 block of Berry Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
Trevor Ryan Fitzpatrick, 29, 22000 block of Riverhead Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: None.
Tyler Harris, 22, 1000 block of Youngman Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $1,000.
Nakia Lee Nantz, 48, 3000 block of Croton Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
Linda Barbara Aarden, 34, block of Presgue Isle Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: None.
Randal Lee Thompson, 60, Milwaukee, WI. Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs, DUI with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $1,000.
Edwin Noe Soto-Funes, 23, Fort Myers. Charge: operating a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Margaret Ann Schaufus, 44, 300 block of South McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: grand theft of property more than $750. Bond: $3,500.
Andrew Peirano, 42, 7000 block of Virginia Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $500.
Angel Jeovany Maldonado-Santamaria, 51, Cape Coral. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Walter Gerard Williams, 61, Fort Myers. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: None.
The North Port Police reported the following arrest:
Andrew Jason Donaldson, 47, 1600 block of Ohara Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Yosvany Suarez Mendez, 49, Cape Coral. Charge: driving while license is suspended habitual offender. Bond: $4,500.
Compiled by Sue Erwin
