The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Freeman Lester Rosebrooks, 75, 300 block of Fareham Drive, Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,500.
Harley Lyn Calderwood, 30, 27000 block of Aloha Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
Clinton Louis Stockbarger, 45, 1000 block of Algiers Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: None.
Nigel John Perkins, 59, 5000 block of Grovewood Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespass/failure to leave property. Bond: $2,500.
Kyjuan Guadalupe Espinoza Gray, 18, 3000 block of Newbury Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana more than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
Kenneth Darell Jackson, 30, address withheld. Charges: battery, resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,000.
Ignacio Torres, 30, 1200 block of Ramsdel Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: out-of-county warrant, violation of probation. Bond: $3,120.
Ricardo Trejo Chavez, 26, Mulberry, Florida. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: None.
Yeison Exequiel Ramirez, 22, Metarie, Louisiana. Charges: two counts of battery intentional touch or strike. Bond: None.
Michael Alexander Almendarez, 24, address withheld. Charges: battery intentional touch or strike, commit felony battery. Bond: None.
Jose Luis Rodriguez, 36, Lakeland, Florida. Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs, criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage. Bond: None.
Jose Acostol Santos, 25, Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: None.
Michael Ray Sealy, 42, 6000 block of Rosewood Drive, Englewood. Charges: driving while license is suspended, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: None.
Eleazar Mendoza, 44, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Charge: knowingly driving while license is suspended. Bond: $1,000.
Francisco Ramirez Velazquez, 43, block of, Arcadia. Charge: knowingly driving while license is suspended. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Tiffany Marie Hull, 34 900 block of Church Street, Venice. Charge: hit and run/leave the scene of a crash with damage to property. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Calvin Lawrence Perry, 18, 4000 block of Belladonna Avenue, North Port. Charge: out-of-state fugitive. Bond: None.
Adam Lee Provencal, 43, 5000 block of Brack Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Compiled by Sue Erwin
