The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Robert Allen Graves, 40, St. Petersburg. Charges: driving while license is suspended, attaching a false registration to a vehicle, possession of marijuana more than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, disposing of abandoned/lost property. Bond: $20,500.


