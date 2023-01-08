The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Robert Allen Graves, 40, St. Petersburg. Charges: driving while license is suspended, attaching a false registration to a vehicle, possession of marijuana more than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, disposing of abandoned/lost property. Bond: $20,500.
Leonardo Alvarado, 24, 100 block of Kingsway Circle Lake Suzy, Punta Gorda. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $2,000.
Naun Gomez Lopez, 20, 1000 block of Belkton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $7,500.
Kaylyn Marie Stenlund, 27, 2000 block of Ellery Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery and one count of violation of probation. Bond: None.
Erica Soto, 28, 20000 block of Montrose Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Billy Dale Whitehead, 58, 700 block of Cypress Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a firearm or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: None.
Darrell Keith Thomas, 53, Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $ 7,500.
Michael James McGuire, 65, 2000 block of Keyway Drive, Englewood. Charges: DUI with person under 18 in vehicle, possession of marijuana more than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: None.
Richard John Noering, 55, Cape Coral. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: None.
Carissa Joletta Cornell, 37, Cape Coral. Charges: driving while license is suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Thomas Joseph Herzog, 54, 900 block of Steward Street, Englewood. Charge: resisting officer with violence. Bond: $ 1,500.
Daniel Holt, 25, 1000 block of Fairless Road, Englewood. Charges: two counts of domestic battery. Bond: None.
The North Port Police Departmentreported the following arrest:
Luana Bueno, 22, 7000 block of Franzino Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended, Bond: $1,500.
