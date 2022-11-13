The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Nakia Richard Koch, 48, 12000 block of Escuela Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, breach of peace/disorderly conduct, battery on an officer/firefighter. Bond: none.
Alesia Diane Austill, 33, 400 block of Carmalita Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of DUI with damage to property of person, DUI with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none.
Roza Stamatia Pelekouda, 39, 1200 block of Ramsdel Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $500.
Jeremy Cole Jackson, 29, 2100 block of Coulton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: delivery of methamphetamine. Bond: none.
Thomas Boyd Burnett, 32, 2000 block of Alda Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of parole, resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Joshua Lee Green, 38, 13000 block of Martha Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Jessica Nicole Whaley, 38, 2000 block of Starlight Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, trafficking amphetamine more than 14 grams. Bond: none.
Jerry Michael McMullen, 41, 8000 block of Fay Avenue, North Port. Charge: violation of probation, Bond: none.
John Thomas Csejka, 75, 1000 block of Salford Boulevard, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Dashon Ryan Suiter, 34, 100 block of East Mariana Avenue, Fort Myers. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $1,000.
Franklin Toribio Torres Acabal, 33, 6000 block of Windswept Lane, Houston, Texas. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $500.
Thomas Wayne Colbert, 40, address withheld. Charges: felony domestic battery by strangulation, battery second offense, willfully abusing a child without causing great bodily harm. Bond: none.
Donna Marie Damico, 59, 7000 block of Sea Mist Drive, Englewood. Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
Robert Samuel Hermida, 58, 11000 block of Willington Boulevard, Englewood. Charges: DUI with damage to property of person, DUI with person under 18 in vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash. Bond: none.
Priscilla Renee Singleton, 51, address withheld. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Tiffany Diane Blackburn, 47, 22000 block of Olean Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: petit theft third offense. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Ryan Michael Boley, 47, 1000 block of Natronia Drive, North Port. Charge: criminal mischief more than $200. Bond: $500.
Michelle Denise Vanoy, 49, 300 block of Langsner Street, Englewood. Charge: battery on an officer/firefighter. Bond: none.
