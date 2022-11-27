The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jesse Martin Fox, 36, Tallahassee. Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs, out of county warrant, simple assault. Bond: None.
Justin Lee Atwood, 34, 1000 block of 18th Street, Sarasota. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Edward Raymond Ebanks, 58, 700 block of Rutland Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $1,500.
Fabio Carrion, 40, 200 block of Comstock Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs, violation of pretrial release for domestic violence, four counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: None.
Kelly Scott Presley, 51 Pensacola. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: None.
Daniel Lee Cottrell, 55, 300 block of Gibson Street, Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $750.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Clayton Lewis Cole, 22, 2000 block of El Prado Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: None.
Julie Etienne, 29, Naples. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: None.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Fatmir Alija, 32, 8000 block of Trionfo Avenue, North Port. Charge: Contracting business without certification. Bond: $3,500.
Blake Scott Coker, 37, 5000 block of Jami Avenue, North Port. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed. Bond: $ 1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jamie Lynn Landry, 59, 1000 block of Arundel Avenue, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: None.
Jeffrey Mark Murgatroyd, 62, 6000 block of Dennison Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $120.
