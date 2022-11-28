The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Steven Leverich, 79, 25000 block of Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Eddy Braves Grosse, 68, Fort Lauderdale. Charges: two counts of out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,592.
• Christopher Alan Dominguez, 26, 700 block of South Indian Avenue, Englewood. Charges: DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked and probation violation. Bond: none.
• Donald Brent Sinnett, 40, Englewood. Charges: battery and out-of-state fugitive. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Kevin Jay Douglas, 43, 1700 block of Southwest Birddog Drive, Arcadia. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
• Cobi Brayan Hernandez-Aguillon, 19, Bradenton. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
• Francine Marrie Olson, 25, 1000 block of West Hickory, Arcadia. Charges: resist officer without violence and condition release violation for domestic violence. Bond: $1,000.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Cobi Brayan Hernandez-Aguillon, 19, Bradenton. Charges: marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Luis Avila Cerrito, 29, Mayfield Height, La. Charges: operate motor vehicle without valid license and fail to register motor vehicle. Bond: $240.
• Austin Jacob Schrock, 23, 4400 block of Cinderella Circle, North Port. Charges: three counts lewd or lascivious battery on a victim between 12 and 16 and molest victim between 12 and 16 with offender 18 years or older. Bond: none.
• Franklin Zambrano Marin, 65, 5000 block of Linda Drive, North Port. Charge: larceny. Bond: $120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Justin Scott Conway, 22, 1600 block of Bayshore Drive, Englewood. Charges: aggravated assault without intent to kill, damage property $1,000 or more, two counts hit and run with damage to property and reckless driving first offense. Bond: none.
Compiled by Morgan Simpson
