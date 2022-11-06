The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Clifford Warren Potter, 74, 80 block of Shelton Drive, White Stone, VA. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,000.
Douglas Antonio Smith, 39, 2000 block of Loveland Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $30,000.
Gerald Edward Robinson, 45, 20000 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: breach of peace/disorderly conduct, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.
Earle Pickett, 37, 1000 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of breach of peace/disorderly conduct, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.
Austin Somers, 33, 20000 block of Charleston Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: breach of peace/disorderly conduct, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.
Shannon Marie Oberheim, 39, homeless. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
Robert Erwin Davidson, 35, 1000 block of Shadow Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to appear for a misdemeanor. Bond: $5,000.
Monique Cecilia Waddell, 35, 23000 block of Elmira Boulevard. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $750.
Stevan Michael Brackett, 31, 1300 block of Algiers Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to appear for a misdemeanor. Bond: $6,500.
Sean Donals Gossett, 31, 12000 block of Baccus Road, Port Charotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: None.
Hope Lynn Delgrippo, 51, 5000 block of Fleming Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
Paul Anthony Davis, 57, 2000 block of Ednor Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $357.
Luis Baltazar, 36, 21000 block of Gertrude Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Lisa Marie Ostuni, 56, 7000 block of Siledge Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: $100,000.
Harvey Larenzo Johnson, 54, 3000 block of Port Charlotte Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, Possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
John Williams, 27, 800 block of East Second Avenue, Englewood. Charge: dealing with stolen property. Bond: $6,500.
William Brandon Shaffer, 42 7000 block of Batavia Street, Englewood. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $670.
John Forrest Williams, 49, 100 block of Euclid Avenue, Englewood. Charges: knowingly driving while license is suspended, petit theft second degree first offense, trespass/failure to leave property upson order by owner. Bond: $4,500.
Shane Thomas Flynn, 31, 9000 block of Beaverhead Avenue, Englewood. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
James Ghrist, 66, 12000 block of Lexington Place, Arcadia. Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs, DUI with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $2,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Lorelei Ann McLean, 65, 1300 block of Via Milanese, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond:
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Jamie Ed Gillins, 37, 7000 block of Mesa Avenue, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: None.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jaydon Antonio Evans, 20, 5000 block Greenwood Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: None.
Alexandra Raye Waitsman, 36, 6000 block of Electra Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: None.
Christopher Paul Walters, 41, 2000 block of Floribanna Street, North Port. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $120.
-Compiled by Sue Erwin
