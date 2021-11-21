The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Destini L. Morrell, 23, 1200 block of Abner St., Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and corruption by threat against public servant. Bond: $14,000.

Brett Richard Gedeon, 38, 2200 block of Mark Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.

Christian Ryan Coonfield, 43, 500 block of Burland St., Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, DUI with person under 18 in vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Dorothy Joanne Vicknair, 32, 21900 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license, and seven counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Amy Marie Wilson, 41, 100 block of Concord Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: none.

Jesus Marquez, 60, 8400 block of Matecumbe Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Andrew Journey Wootton, 23, 600 block of S. Indiana Avenue, Englewood, FL. Charges: petty theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.

Amy Jo Welch, 50, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

John Kent Donnelly, 58, 700 block of W. Wentworth St., Englewood. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked, and contempt of court. Bond: none.

Rick Lee Miller, 51, 22400 block of Westchester Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,500.

Kayla Danielle Nickell, 29, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft. Bond: $3,620.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Casey Jane Harris, 35, 300 block of Hammock Terrace, Venice. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended. Bond: $620.

Valeriy C. Vigil, 24, 800 block of N. Havana Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jamie Brooke Vollmar-Knoop, 43, 900 block of Capri Isles Blvd., Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Joseph Larry Moree, 35, 100 block of Martin Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,500.

Martha Louise Stone, 74, 6300 block of Reisterstown, North Port. Charge: aggravated domestic battery on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Amberrose Arner, 32, 1500 block of S.E. Airport Road, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

Jesse Aaron Boone, 31, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

Tiffany Jeanette Davis, 33, 5500 block of S.W. Smith Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Gerard Alexander Gomez Delacruz, Jr., 37, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation. Bond: $2,000.

Darion Marquise-Davis Hawkins, 21, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: lewd or lascivious behavior by person 18 years of age or older and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $50,500.

Jessica Mae Hurst, 41, 2100 block of N.E. Bishop St., Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.

James Allen Jenkins, 28, 1000 block of 9th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Tiffany Allen McClelland, 33, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana and two counts of probation violation. Bond: $500.

Tony Allen Mott, 39, 2200 block of Harbor Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: attempt to use identification of another person without content, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

Dale Winterwood Rodriquez, 62, 13600 block of S.E. Highway 70, Arcadia. Charge: possession of photograph of sexual performance by a child. Bond: none.

Jose Rueda Sanchez, 20, 500 block of N. 15th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: sexual assault on victim 12 years of age or older. Bond: $250,000.

