The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• John Forrest Williams, 49, under 100 block of Euclid Avenue, Englewood. Charges: petty theft, drive while license suspended or revoked and trespassing. Bond: $4,500.
• Shayne Thomas Flynn, 31, 9100 block of Beaverhead Avenue, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
• James Ghrist, 66, 12000 block of Southwest Lexington Place, Arcadia. Charges: DUI and DUI with blood-alcohol level of .15% or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $2,500.
• Dustin Rick Baine, 35, 5600 block of Beechwood Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and false imprisonment of a person against their will. Bond: $20,000.
• Jose Samuel Barrueta-Vences, 59, 16000 block of Carnation Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: none.
• Noel Guillama, 32, 30000 block of Balsam Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Hogan Macauley, 29, 23000 block of Jumper Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Aileen Alvarado Betancourt, 19, Delhi Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Bruno Santos Lucchese, 24, Orlando. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
• Samuel Garcia Vanegas, 25, Fort Walton Beach. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Jose Mirvan Viloria-Oquendo, 32, Fort Myers. Charges: operate motor vehicle without valid license and fail to register motor vehicle. Bond: $2,000.
• Cory Lewis Johnson, 37, Cape Coral. Charges: DUI and DUI with blood-alcohol level of .15% or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $2,000.
• Luis Geronimo Lopez-Mendez, 38, Avon Park. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Nicholas Thomas Selwyn, 83, under 100 block of Sevilla Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Lorelei Ann McLean, 65, 1300 block of Via Milanese, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
• John McKinley East, 54, Villa Rica, Ga. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Deborah Ruth Singer, 70, 4300 block of Knollwood Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,000.
• Anthony Pasquale Noce Jr., 71, Fort Myers. Charges: smuggle contraband into detention facility, out-of-county warrant, drug possession and trespass property. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Ebifanio Alvarez, 46, 200 block of Wenifer Street, Arcadia. Charge: deal in stolen property. Bond: none.
• Douglas Macarthur Postell, 42, Pacolet, S.C. Charges: fail to register motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $620.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jaydon Antonio Evans, 20, 5200 block of Greenwood Avenue, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Christopher Paul Walters, 41, 2300 block of Floriabanna Street, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jamie Ed Gillins, 31, 7500 block of Mesa Street, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Tyrece Jameson Taylor, 22, 4000 block of Joseph Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jesiahs Nehemias Tejada, 23, 23000 block of Hemenway Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: drug possession, and carrying concealed and unlicensed firearm. Bond: $3,000.
