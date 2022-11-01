The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Karl Arthur Wojciechowski, 34, 70 block of Bunker Road, Rotonda. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Inocencio Garcia Cuevas, 44, 3200 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: $1,000.
• Victoria Grace Ingargiola, 24, 700 block of Kingfish Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Noah Leon Carlson, 42, 8100 block of Gewant Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: drive while license suspended or revoked and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Nina Elizabeth Robles, 25, 7100 block of Crystal Way Gate, Punta Gorda. Charge: two counts probation violation. Bond: none.
• Heather Sue Matteson, 41, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass structure or conveyance. Bond: none.
• Dillon James Cameron, 30, North Port. Charges: two counts probation violation, resist officer without violence, and battery. Bond: none.
• Alexandra Michele Hutchison, 28, Land O’ Lakes. Charges: blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle, driving while license permanently revoked, and leaving the scene of crash involving property damage. Bond: none.
• Berjin Isvan Bardales Redondo, 39, Indianapolis. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
• Randy R. Twombly, 41, Englewood. Charge: burglary with assault or battery. Bond: none.
• Richard Allen Silva, 76, 5200 block of Cooper Terrace, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Thomas Michael Halka, 51, 2800 block of 11th Street, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Jose Ismael Aguilar-Hernandez, 36, 1900 block of Forrest Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
• Carolyn Grace Becker, 25, 1100 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Adam Christopher Crooks, 36, 2000 block of Bonanza Lane, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,500.
• Lamar Neal, 45, 8100 block of Lombra Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts contempt of court for failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Amanda Laura Whitaker, 34, 200 block of South McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Joseph Patrick Benanti, 70, 6900 block of Willow Creek Circle, North Port. Charges: larceny and trespassing. Bond: $240.
• Isaac Clayton Burke, 23, 200 block of Oberlin Road, Venice. Charges: larceny, resist officer in recovery of stolen property, trespassing, and resist officer without violence. Bond: $1,620.
• Robert Kent Cales IV, 37, 800 block of Industry Avenue, North Port. Charges: intimidation by written or electronic threat to kill or bodily harm another, and domestic battery. Bond: $47,500.
• Jacquelynne Suzanne Chaplen, 43, 3800 block of Partridge Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
• Kathlean Madonia Cole, 59, 200 block of Oberlin Road, Venice. Charges: aggravated battery, domestic battery, and grand theft. Bond: $11,500.
• Ryan Patrick Westwood, 40, 5000 block of Layton Drive, Venice. Charges: methamphetamine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying concealed weapon. Bond: $2,500.
• Naomi Shane Furrer, 22. Charges: DUI and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $240.
• Esther M Gallo, 70, 7800 block of Van Eck Road, North Port. Charges: domestic battery on person 65 years or older, battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT, and resist officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Isreal Mena, 34, Bradenton. Charges: vehicle theft, two counts drug possession, driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,500.
• Diane Mary Ogara, 57, 6700 Kenwood Drive, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Jesse Alan Quackenbush, 32, 3300 block of Tusket Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court for failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Jeffrey Scott Reeves, 50, 6500 block of Elmwood Road, North Port. Charge: pre trial release condition violation for domestic violence. Bond: none.
• Fortunatio Solis-Cruz, 51, Bradenton. Charges: drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Raymond Pasco Gwaltney, 40, North Fort Myers. Charges: out of county warrant and DUI. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Lillie Mae Gray, 38, 1300 block of Southwest Hillsborough Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: domestic simple assault. Bond: $10,000.
• Derek Moore, 33, Nocatee. Charge: battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: none.
• Jerome Calvin Reaves Jr., 41, 1100 block of Southwest Golden Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Brianna Marie Redden, 39, 2500 block of Northwest Pinecrest Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Calvin Rembert, 44, Nocatee. Charges: larceny and burglary of unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $25,000.
• Tyrone Andre Sessions, 38, Nocatee. Charge: larceny and burglary of unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $25,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Joseph Scott Torres, 43, 8200 block of Agress Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
