The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
•v Eugene Harold Willis Jr., 55, 4400 block of Sibley Bay St., Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: $7,500.
• Dennis Wayne Andrews III, 36, 6100 block of Golf Course Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and tampering with a witness in a misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: $9,000.
• Brittany Rae Prainito, 32, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, grand theft of firearm, battery on person 65 years or older, grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000, dealing in stolen property, and false owner information on pawned items valued less than $300. Bond: none.
• Allen Michael Cummins, 27, of North Fort Myers. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Emil Claxton Tippins Jr., 57, 500 block of Purdy St., Englewood. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: none.
• Susan Leigh Mchesney, 48, of Boca Raton. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, and driving while license suspended 2nd offense. Bond: $27,000.
• Gorgonio Yanez-Leon, 51, of Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jason Dean Kinsey, 37, 3000 block of Tarrywood Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: $6,000.
• Flora Lee Kinsey, 40, 3000 block of Tarrywood Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
• Joshua Jeffery Schindler, 34, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
