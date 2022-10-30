The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Douglas Christo McCurdy, 49, 4000 block of Laura Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.
• Darwin Alexander Gamboa Espinal, 29, 3000 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $500.
• James Ryan Swartz, 40, 3000 block of Oak Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license is suspended second offense. Bond: $5,000.
• Timmie Carroll Spain, 49, 8000 block of Kerrville Circle, Port Charlotte: Charges: DUI with damage to property or person, DUI with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $7,000.
• Michael Earl Clark, 58, 20000 block of Gatewood Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs, fugitive from justice. Bond: $1,500.
• Joshua King Anderson, 37, 7000 block of Odom Place, North Port. Charges: trespass/failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $1,500.
• Zeferino Juan Cruz, 51, 700 block of Southwest 19th Street, Naples. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $500.
• Julie Lynn Minyard, 38, 10000 block of Oceanspray Boulevard, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: None.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Carl Thomas Edmondson, 35, 200 block of West Henry Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: None.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jacqueline Gonzalez-Hernandez, 39, 8000 block of Dolomite Avenue, Sarasota. Charges: battery by touch or strike, administrative hold/customs and immigration enforcement. Bond: None.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Matthew David DiDonato, 35, 17000 block of Lake Worth Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike, resisting officer without violence, violation of probation or community control. Bond: $3,000.
• Anthony Reese, 40, 7000 block of Muscadine Avenue, Mobile, AL. Charge: out of state fugitive. Bond: None.
