The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Leslie Janice Gould, 52, 4800 block of Knollwood Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

Jennifer Lyn Olson, 39, 26100 block of Angelica Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license suspended, failure to register motor vehicle and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Teresa Marie Crawford, 60, 3400 block of Rome St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI with damage to property. Bond: $1,000.

Robert Steven Jozefyk, Sr., 64, 21200 block of Stillwater Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on felony charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.

Natika Shannal Johnson, 24, 23300 block of Lehigh Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor charge and underlying charge. Bond: $500.

Timothy Robin Hanely, 53, 23300 block of Lehigh Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of delivery of heroine and two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $32,000.

Robert Thomas Schweit, 44, homeless of Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.

Maranda Faith Latour, 22, of Dale, WI. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

Donald Lewie Anstett, 46, 1300 block of E. Cypress St., Arcadia. Charges: driving with an expired license of more than six months and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.

Nathan Dale Sorrell, 29, of Calhan, CO. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to testing and driving without a license, revoked habitual offender. Bond: $15,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Chase Edward Parish, 29, 100 block of W. Cowles St., Englewood. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Matthew Harvey Hall, 39, 2700 block of Cranbrook Ave., North Port. Charges: flee/elude law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.

−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin and Brianna Kwasnik

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

