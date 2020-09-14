The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Leslie Janice Gould, 52, 4800 block of Knollwood Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Jennifer Lyn Olson, 39, 26100 block of Angelica Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license suspended, failure to register motor vehicle and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Teresa Marie Crawford, 60, 3400 block of Rome St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI with damage to property. Bond: $1,000.
Robert Steven Jozefyk, Sr., 64, 21200 block of Stillwater Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on felony charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
Natika Shannal Johnson, 24, 23300 block of Lehigh Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor charge and underlying charge. Bond: $500.
Timothy Robin Hanely, 53, 23300 block of Lehigh Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of delivery of heroine and two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $32,000.
Robert Thomas Schweit, 44, homeless of Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.
Maranda Faith Latour, 22, of Dale, WI. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Donald Lewie Anstett, 46, 1300 block of E. Cypress St., Arcadia. Charges: driving with an expired license of more than six months and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
Nathan Dale Sorrell, 29, of Calhan, CO. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to testing and driving without a license, revoked habitual offender. Bond: $15,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Chase Edward Parish, 29, 100 block of W. Cowles St., Englewood. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Matthew Harvey Hall, 39, 2700 block of Cranbrook Ave., North Port. Charges: flee/elude law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin and Brianna Kwasnik
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.