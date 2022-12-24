Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Matthew Ryan McCain, 43, 100 block of Broadmoor Road, Rotonda West. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: None.
• Michael Nave, 58, 20000 block of Lenox Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
• Alixandria Ashley Gross, 32, 29000 block of Orangewood Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession or use of marijuana not more than 20 grams, driving while license is suspended, out of county warrant. Bond: None.
• Judith Ann Remillard, 67, 3000 block of Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: None.
• Michelle Lin Nail, 43, 1000 block of Labelle Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license is suspended, violation of probation or community control. Bond: None.
• Ismael Castaneda-Loarca, 19, 5000 block of 9th Avenue, Fort Myers. Charge: Driving while license is suspended second offense. Bond: $2,500.
• Alex Oleg Milkin, 47, 5300 block of Swaying Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
• John Edwin Wheeler Jr., 33, 29000 block of Edgewood Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Phillip Michael Hobel Jr., 50, 1300 block of Taylor Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: non-support of dependent. Bond: $370.
• Jordan Lowe, 25, 2900 block of Bailey Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: attaching license plate not assigned; driving while license suspended third subsequent offense; reckless driving first offense; operate motorcycle without license. Bond: $9,500.
• Michael Lawrence Sargent, 48, 50 block of San Matias, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.
• Keith Charles Pierce, 36, 300 block of Aylesbury Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
• Alvaro Vasques-Gonzalez, 38, Miami. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Michael Cory Arguinzoni, 31, Fort Myers. Charges: fail to register motor vehicle; attaching registration license plate not assigned; driving while license suspended ssecond offense. Bond: $3,500.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Devandra Joy Hartsock, 58, 200 block of Tropicana Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI with damage to person or property. Bond: None.
• Matthew Akeem Middleton, 33, 500 block of Fitzhugh Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer wanton disregard; driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $30,000.
• Destiny Marie Byassee, 22, 25000 block of Dundee Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
• Debra Sue Parker, 53, Omaha, Nebraska. Charge: petit theft first degree more than $100 less than $750. Bond: $2,500.
Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Trasean McClary, 23, 500 block of East Charlotte Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: possess marijuana over 20 grams; marijuana possession with intent to sell; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: $12,500.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Nicholas David Ortiz, 31, 21000 block of Glendale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery on an officer or firefighter, possession or use of controlled substance without a prescription, smuggling contraband into a detention facility, burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $10,500.
• Alicia Marie Dorsch, 34, 1400 block of Edmondson Road, Nokomis. Charges: possess controlled substance without prescription; drug equipment — possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.
• April Michele Emerson, 32, 12000 block of Oriago Street, Venice. Charge: larceny — petit theft merchandise farm transit two-plus prior convictions attached to vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
• Robert Richard England, 39, 400 block of Patterson Avenue, Osprey. Charge: out of county warrant (Manatee). Bond: $2,000.
• John Joseph Starbeck, 60, 4600 block of Hamwood Street, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant (Charlotte) — violation of probation petit theft. Bond: none.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Terry Allen Kurkowski, 54, 100 block of Caroll Circle, Englewood. Charges: larceny/petit theft of farm equipment, resisting arrest/recovery of property, resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
• James Benson LaGasse, 45, 7000 block of Rockwell Avenue, North Port. Charge: larceny/petit theft of farm equipment. Bond: $1,500.
• Theodore John Burgess, 54, 1600 Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Charge: out of county warrant: non-payment child support. Bond: $735.
• Priscilla Ann Harbin, 38, 4300 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charge: battery: commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
• Javier Ceballos Herrera, 44, Homosassa. Charge: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Susan Renay Epperson Krstec, 57, 8800 block of Alam Avenue, North Port. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle; failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance. Bond: $240.
• Milan Michael Krstec, 56, 8800 block of Alam Avenue, North Port. Charge: trespassing: property not structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.
• Michael Christopher Krstec, 34, 8800 block of Alam Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Jezebel Rose Mapes, 20, 8800 block of Alam Avenue, North Port. Charges: destroy conceal physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Michael E. Penhale, 40, 1200 block of Mallicoat Road, North Port. Charge: battery — touch or strike (domestic). Bond: $1,500.
• Kelly Ann Smith, 42, 22000 block of Westchester Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: larceny: petit theft merchandise farm transit two-plus prior convictions. Bond: $1,500.
Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Josephine Joy Spaner, 41, 500 block of Manatee Court, Venice. Charge: out of state fugitive: Ramsey County, Minnesota.
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Dalton Lynn Cook Jr., 47, homeless Bradenton. Charges: burglary — unoccupied conveyance unarmed; damage property criminal mischief $1,000 or more; pass forged altered bank bill note check draft. Bond: $30,000.
• David Jubbar Felton, 49, 600 block of East Maple Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: homicide — murder not premeditated during other felony; crime against person — specific felony commit act could cause death. Bond: none.
Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jasmine Amanda Whitaker, 20, 1900 block of Northwest Windy Pine, Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer — obstruct without violence; damage property — criminal mischief $1,000 or more. Bond: $2,000.Compiled by Sue Erwin and Nancy J. Semon
