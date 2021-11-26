The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Sean Jeffrey Howell, 37, 200 block of McKenzie Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: Petit theft, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.
Victoria Hidalgo, 37, 4000 block of Beaver Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: Neglect child without great bodily harm. Bond: $3,500.
Ashley Thomas Rosier, 42, 700 block of Crestview Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: Driving while license is suspended, third offense. Bond: $2,500.
Leeanne Horsman, 33, 12000 block of Kirk Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $2,000.
Garrett Edward Myers, 19, 1000 block of Dorchester Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: Possession or use drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $4,500.
Eric Darrell Jones, 40, 400 block of Langsner Street, Englewood. Charges: Commit domestic battery by strangulation, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession or use drug paraphernalia, driving without a license/revoked habitual offender. Bond: $14,500.
Patrick Leo Hicks, 51, address withheld. Charge: Battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $500.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
David Jose Marquez Castro, 25, 100 block of Dania Beach Boulevard, Dania, FL. Charge: Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Rick Michael Douga, 66, 1000 block of Champagna Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: Trespassing on property. Bond: $500.
Ronnie Christopher Perry, 24, 4000 block of Cave Terrace, North Port. Charge: Probation violation. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Lynda Raper, 61, 2000 block of Grayton Avenue, Englewood. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $120.
