The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Randy Scott Greenfield, 47, 23000 block of Weaver Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.
Grace Bernadette Schweter, 28, homeless. Charge: trespass/failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $1,000.
Jose Antonio Rodriguez Lozano, 40, 24000 block of Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: out-of-county warrant, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
Allen David Winslett, 43, homeless. Charges: battery, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
Janet Edith Turner, 53, homeless. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Ishmyle Lakwon Ortiz, 21, 2000 block of Shady Avenue, North Port, Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Jorge Luis Vargas-Amaya, 21, Dallas, Texas. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Deborah Ann Frye, 60, 1500 block of Orangeade Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Mark Daniel Grace, 71, 1100 block of Hoover Street, Nokomis. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $500.
Jaclyn Marie Kasunic, 44, 1700 block of Claw Court, Venice. Charge: probation violation (petit theft value more than $100 less than $750). Bond: $1,500.
Connor Linkstrom, 27, 100 block of Spring Drive, Rotonda West. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Darion Batista Reeder, 19, 800 block of Grand Treviso, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation (Widman Act: possess marijuana over 20 grams) and robbery by sudden snatching without firearm or weapon. Bond: none.
Anthony Joseph Renella, 52, 11000 block of Blackfin Street, Venice. Charges: DUI and one count of resisting an officer without violence and one count of resisting an officer with violence. Bond: $2,120.
Jeffrey Dean Faircloth Jr., 41, 1100 block of NW Pine Chapel Drive., Arcadia. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.
Jacob Bell, 30, 10000 block of Barker Avenue, Englewood. Charge: shoplifting. Bond: $120.
Robert Franklin Childress, 52, 20000 Grand Largo Street, Venice. Charge: shoplift with prior conviction. Bond: $500.
Benjamin Sierracouvertier, 25, 3000 block of Wayword Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
Christopher Wilson, 34, 6000 block of Miro Court, North Port. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: None.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Celeste Jewell, 64, 100 block of Ibis Way, Venice. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $120.
Christopher Dale Davis, 51, 7900 block of Jeffrey Avenue, North Port. Charge: probation violation: possession of controlled substances/other. Bond: none.
Daniel Simon Nieves Fuentes, 33, Parrish, FL. Charge: driving while license suspended revocation equivalent status. Bond: $120.
Richard Joseph Rivers III, 46, 5700 block of Epanola Street, North Port. Charge: possess controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Paige Lyn Dearmond, 26, 2900 South Chamberlain Boulevard, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended and failure to maintain insurance. Bond: $120.
Veronica Ruth Fidanza, 34, 8300 block of Osbert Avenue, North Port. Charge: hit and run. Bond: $7,500.
Asa Ambrister, 48, 2000 block of Escambia Circle, North Port. Charge: sexual assault on a victim 16 or 17 years old. Bond: $7,500.
Maia Jade Garry, 21, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: battery and lewd and lascivious battery. Bond. $8,000.
Dallas Emrich, 29, 5000 block of Kenwood Drive, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Thomas Joseph Murphy, 71, 2600 block of Tishman Avenue, North Port. Charge: Contempt of court for injunction protection of domestic violence order. Bond: $5,000.
Marvin Lee Jackson, 57, 2700 block of Pandora Terrace, North Port. Charges: violation of probation for DUI injury with serious bodily harm. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Monica Kay Jackson, 32, 6100 SW Shores Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: trafficking methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and drug equipment possession. Bond: $15,500.
Lacey Shianne Lester, 24, 1700 NE Mike Drive., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug equipment, possession of marijuana and smuggle contraband into a detention facility. Bond: $3,120.
Melissa Kay Teague, 42, 3800 block of NW Valencia Street, Arcadia. Charges: sell methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a specified area, use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $9,000.
Christopher Charles Zebley, 36, Port Charlotte, Charges: flee to elude, driving while license suspended habitual, resisting officer without violence and vehicle grand theft. Bond: $50,000.
FHP reported the following arrest:
• Yesica Yesenia Hernandez Vicente, 23, Dover, Florida. Charges: out-of-county warrant; operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
