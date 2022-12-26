Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Adam James Shartel, 37, address withheld. Charges: Battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: None.
• Stacey Wright, 53, 3200 block of Glencove Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: Possession of marijuana over 20 grams; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: None.
• Jennifer Ann Growney-Kerr, 41, 12000 block of SW Kingsway Circle, Lake Suzy. Charges: Battery by intentional touch or strike, two charges. Bond: None.
• Gregory Scott McAmis, 52, address withheld. Charge: Battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: None.
• Michael Freeman Harris, 67, 800 block of Hazel Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: Possession of a controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement. Bond: None.
• Marie Christain Irons, 60, of the 22000 block of Belinda Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: Possession of a controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Michael Joseph Murray III, 27, of the 1300 block of Eagle Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: Criminal mischief between $200-$1,000. Bond: $2,000.
• Julio Maltez, 37, 1400 block of Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda West. Charges: Aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, two charges. Bond: None.
Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Josephine Joy Spaner, 41, 500 block of Manatee Court, Venice. Charge: out-of-state fugitive: Ramsey County, Minnesota.
• Kevin Patrick Flaherty, 52, 5000 block of Tyler Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of battery on an officer or a firefighter. Bond: None.
• Bonnie Lynn Steadman, 43, 100 block of Second Street, Nokomis, Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs, resisting officer without violence. Bond: $670.
• Shairyn Ravenne Caine, 26, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Cesar Capiz Rodriguez, 33, Sarasota. Charges: DUI with blood-alcohol level over 0.15% or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
• Monica Celes Esquivel, 24, Sarasota. Charge: Battery. Bond: None.
• John Jones, 70, Sarasota. Charge: Battery. Bond: $500.
• Scott David Kennedy, 60, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Debra Sue Parker, 53, Omaha, Nebraska. Charge: petit theft first-degree more than $100 less than $750. Bond: $2,500.
Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Trasean McClary, 23, 500 block of East Charlotte Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: possess marijuana over 20 grams; marijuana possession with intent to sell; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: $12,500.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Nicholas David Ortiz, 31, 21000 block of Glendale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery on an officer or firefighter, possession or use of controlled substance without a prescription, smuggling contraband into a detention facility, burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $10,500.
• Alicia Marie Dorsch, 34, 1400 block of Edmondson Road, Nokomis. Charges: possess controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
• April Michele Emerson, 32, 12000 block of Oriago Street, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft merchandise farm transit two-plus prior convictions attached to vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
• Robert Richard England, 39, 400 block of Patterson Avenue, Osprey. Charge: out-of-county warrant (Manatee). Bond: $2,000.
• John Joseph Starbeck, 60, 4600 block of Hamwood Street, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant (Charlotte) — violation of probation petty theft. Bond: none.
• Nicolas Archer, 40, Sarasota. Charges: Probation violation - carrying concealed firearm, possession of controlled substances, four charges. Bond: None.
• Gabriela Lyne Bilter, 30, Bradenton. Charges: Trespassing; resisting officer - obstructing without violence. Bond: $1,000.
• Wendy Marie Campbell, 48, Bradenton. Charges: Moving traffic violation - revocation/equivalent status for third or subsequent DUI; larceny, other theft; possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,120.
• Victor Maunel Colon Jr., 36, Sarasota. Charge: Possession of cocaine/cocaine rock. Bond: $1,500.
• Kyle Isaac Craig, 33, Sarasota. Charges: DUI - damage to property or person, two counts; DUI. Bond: $1,120.
• Steven Michael Donnellan, 57, Winter Haven, Florida. Charge: DUI, second offense; DUI with blood-alcohol content 0.15% or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $240.
• Sean Steven Dry, 47, Sarasota. Charge: Larceny. Bond: $120.
• Chad Anthony Gallant, 33, Sarasota. Charge: Battery. Bond: $500.
• Jasmine Marie Harris, 25, Sarasota. Charges: Possession of cocaine/cocaine rock; drug possession, controlled substance without a prescription, Fentynal. Bond: $3,000
• Donald Paul Johnston, 70, Sarasota. Charge: Contempt of court, failure to appear for abandonment of derelict vessel. Bond: None.
• Juan Antonio Manresa Leyva, 52, Hollywood, Florida. Charge: Out-of-county warrant for Manatee County - burglary. Bond: $50,000.
• Javier S. Mata, 44, Bradenton. Charges: DUI; DUI with blood-alcohol content over 0.15% or with person under 18 in vehicle, three counts; DUI refusal to submit to DUI testing. Bond: $980.
• Amy Elizabeth Scarborough, 40, 1200 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Santino Corleone Williams, 20, Sarasota. Charges: Possession of marijuana, 20 grams or less; resisting officer, obstruction without violence; drug equipment possession and/or use. Bond: $1,500.
• Patricia Annette Leigh, 65, Sarasota. Charge: Contempt of court, violating injunction/domestic violence. Bond: None.
• Christine Desiree Snyder, 55, Sarasota. Charge: Battery. Bond: None.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Bayardo Dejesus Juarez Turcios, 35, Tampa. Charge: Operating motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $120.
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Dalton Lynn Cook Jr., 47, homeless Bradenton. Charges: burglary — unoccupied conveyance unarmed; damage property criminal mischief $1,000 or more; pass forged altered bank bill note check draft. Bond: $30,000.
• David Jubbar Felton, 49, 600 block of East Maple Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: homicide — murder not premeditated during other felony; crime against person — specific felony commit act could cause death. Bond: none.
Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jasmine Amanda Whitaker, 20, 1900 block of Northwest Windy Pine, Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer — obstruct without violence; damage property — criminal mischief $1,000 or more. Bond: $2,000.
• Raul Serafin-Salmeron, 30, of Omaha, Nebraska. Charges: Aggravated battery, causing bodily harm or disability. Bond: $5,000.
Compiled by Sue Erwin and Scott Lawson
